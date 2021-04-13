Inhalation Anesthetics Market 2020 Clinical Survey Report – Baxter, Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC, Fresenius Kabi AG, AbbVie Inc

Global Inhalation Anesthetics Market – Growth, Trends, And Forecast (2020 – 2024)

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Global Inhalation Anesthetics including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Global Inhalation Anesthetics investments from 2020 till 2024.

The Global Inhalation Anesthetics market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players. Companies, like Halocarbon Products Corporation, Baxter, Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC, Lunan Pharmaceutical Group Co. Ltd, Piramal Enterprises Limited, Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co. Ltd, Fresenius Kabi AG, AbbVie Inc among others.

Scope of the Report

Inhalational anesthetics are used for the induction and maintenance of general anesthesia as well as sedation. The most common inhalational anesthetics are sevoflurane, desflurane, and nitrous oxide. Of these, sevoflurane is the most common because of its rapid onset of action and the fact that patients recover quickly from it. Inhalational anesthetics cause respiratory depression, a decrease in arterial blood pressure and cerebral metabolic demand, and an increase in cerebral blood flow. While side effects differ based on the substance (e.g., halothane can cause hepatotoxicity), the most common side effect is nausea.

Key Market Trends:

Sevoflurane holds the major share in Global Inhalational Anesthetics Market

Global Inhalational anesthetics market is segmented as Type, End-user and Geography. The type segment is further segmented into Desflurane, Sevoflurane, Isoflurane, Others.

Sevoflurane is the most widely used inhalational anesthetic owing to its therapeutic advantages and low cost. Sevoflurane is an ether inhalation anesthetic agent with low pungency, a non-irritant odour and a low blood, gas partition coefficient. It can be rapidly and conveniently administered without discomfort, and its low solubility facilitates precise control over the depth of anesthesia and rapid and smooth induction of, and emergence from, general anaesthesia. As an induction and maintenance agent for ambulatory and nonambulatory surgery in children, sevoflurane provides more rapid induction and emergence from anesthesia than halothane and has similar or better patient acceptability.

