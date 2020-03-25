Infusion Pumps Market Present Scenario and Growth Prospects 2027 (Type, Application, End User) | BD, Terumo, Medtronic

According to new exclusive study titled ‘Infusion Pumps Market – Global Analysis and Forecasts By Type, Application and End User, the global infusion pumps market is expected to reach US$ 18,045.6 Mn in 2025 from US$ 11,378.8 Mn in 2017. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 6.2% from 2018-2025. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global infusion pumps market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth.
Global infusion pumps market, based on the type was segmented as, ambulatory pumps, volumetric pumps, syringe pumps, and accessories. In 2017, the volumetric pumps segment held the largest share of the market, by type. The segment is also expected to witness growth at a significant rate during the forecast period, due to its benefits of administering large volume of dosage of medications or drugs to the patients.
The market for infusion pumps is expected to grow significantly due to factors such as, increasing incidence of chronic diseases, increasing number of surgical procedures performed and growing geriatric population. In addition, rising medical tourism in developing countries is anticipated to have a positive impact on the growth of the infusion pumps market in the coming years.
Some of the prominent players operating in infusion pumps market are BD, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Terumo Corporation, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Medtronic, Baxter International, Inc., Smith Medical, Moog, Inc., ICU Medical, Inc., and Insulet Corporation.
The report segments the global infusion pumps market as follows:
Global Infusion Pumps Market – By Type
Ambulatory Pumps
Enteral Pumps
Patient-Controlled Analgesia (PCA) Pumps
Insulin Pumps
Volumetric Pumps
Smart Pumps
Elastomeric Pumps
Syringe Pumps
Accessories
Global Infusion Pumps Market – By Application
Diabetes
Chemotherapy
Gastrointestinal Diseases
Pediatrics
Global Infusion Pumps Market – By End User
Hospitals & Clinics
Ambulatory Surgical Centers
Homecare
Global Infusion pumps Market – By Geography
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
U.K.
Germany
France
Asia Pacific (APAC)
Japan
China
India
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
South Africa
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South & Central America (SCAM)
Brazil
