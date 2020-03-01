Infratech Has Released A Free Autocad Training Course

Basic tutorials for beginner and intermediate levels

Ottawa, Ontario: Infratech Civil today announced the release of a free AutoCAD training course for beginner, intermediate, and advanced levels. The new course will help students starting out to learn the basic skills needed before enrolling in our advanced level courses. The free AutoCAD online training course offers video step by step tutorial, practice exercises, and quizzes. Successful students will be award a completion certificate to enhance their resumes and profiles.

Figure 1: Free Online AutoCAD course for beginners

This course is truly a steppingstone for students looking to get started with AutoCAD, the worldwide leading design software,” says Chris Chambers, at Infratech Civil.

Features and benefits of the free online AutoCAD training course include.

Free AutoCAD level book, downloadable in PDF format

A course completion certificate

On-demand video tutorial

Mobile compatible eLearning website

The free online AutoCAD training course for beginners will be available starting today at the Level 1 portfolio. For more information on the free online AutoCAD training course, visit https://www.infratechcivil.com/courses/Free-AutoCAD-online-training-course-Beginners

About Infratech Civil

Infratech Civil is a global leader in providing online CADD training courses. Infratech Civil specializes in software such as AutoCAD, Civil 3D, Revit, 3Ds Max, Maya, Inventor, Bluebeam, etc.

Infratech Civil employs certified Autodesk Instructors and professionally registered engineers with a wealth of experience teaching and implementing Civil CAD technology.

Infratech Civil

https://www.infratechcivil.com/

78 George St, Suite #204

Ottawa, ON K1N 5W1

FREE: 844.444.6372 (HI.INFRA)

OFF: 613.519.7200