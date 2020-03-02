Infratech Aims To Disrupt Computer-Aided Drafting With New Training Program

First up, the Basic tutorials to initiate beginners to effectively learn AutoCAD, the industry-standard software.

Ottawa, Ontario: Infratech Civil today announced the start of a new program to provide cutting edge training at affordable rate. The new programs start with the release of a free AutoCAD training course for beginner, intermediate, and advanced levels. The new programs combine traditional OnDemand training, and a new let me try methodology. The new concept allows learner to achieve efficiency levels estimated to provide up to 20% more achievement than traditional learning options. The new course will help students starting out to learn the basic skills needed before enrolling in our advanced level courses. The free AutoCAD online training course offers video step by step tutorial, practice exercises, and quizzes. Successful students will be awarded a completion certificate to enhance their resumes and profiles.

This course is truly a steppingstone for students looking to get started with AutoCAD, the worldwide leading design software,” says Chris Chambers, at Infratech Civil.

Features and benefits of the free online AutoCAD training course include.

Free AutoCAD level book, downloadable in PDF format

A course completion certificate

On-demand video tutorial

Mobile compatible eLearning website

The free online AutoCAD training course for beginners will be available starting today at the Level 1 portfolio. For more information on the free online AutoCAD training course, visit https://www.infratechcivil.com/courses/Free-AutoCAD-online-training-course-Beginners

Cutting Edge Certification Process

An Infratech certificate will be awarded to the most performing participants. A unique download email link will be provided. You can bookmark the link and share it on social media or colleagues. Indeed, copies of the certificate will also be available through your account.

User tailored documentation

The AutoCAD Online Training Coursebook is the main manual. It contains everything we need to practice offline.

Also, this course offers beginners an opportunity to obtain a completion certificate. But, you will have to pass the evaluation quizzes. The overall passing score is 70% or better. There is no limit on the amount of time you have for the test.

About Infratech Civil

Infratech Civil is a global leader in providing online CADD training courses. Infratech Civil specializes in software such as AutoCAD, Civil 3D, Revit, 3Ds Max, Maya, Inventor, Bluebeam, etc.

Infratech Civil employs certified Autodesk Instructors and professionally registered engineers with a wealth of experience teaching and implementing Civil CAD technology.

ENGINEERS

Infratech provides consulting services to private and government organizations for all aspects of civil engineering, including design, quantity estimating, drafting, permitting, etc.

Infratech collaborates with engineers, surveyors, and technicians registered in several provinces and states.

TRAINERS

Infratech offers customized courses designed to meet CPD (Continued Professional Development) credit requirements.

