Infrared Suppression Systems Market Size, Share, Trends, and Opportunity Analysis by 2018 to 2028

Infrared Suppression Systems Market Segmentation Assessment

The increase prospects of this market in various Regions are studied in the report together with details like the regulatory framework, political, and financial outlook of each region.

competitive landscape of infrared suppression systems market include:

In March 2019, Rolls-Royce agreed to design turboshaft engine variants for Bell’s V-280 Valor and V-247 Vigilant tiltrotors. Together the companies are also working on integrated inlet particle protection and exhaust infrared suppression system solutions to reduce environmental impacts to propulsion system durability, while optimizing the survivability and performance of installed propulsion system.

In December 2018, Northrop Grumman was awarded a US$ 3.6 billion extended contract from Air Force for Large Aircraft Infrared Counter Measures (LAIRCM) production and support services. Under the contract, Northrop Grumman will provide LAIRCM units, logistical support and associated engineering services.

In October 2018, CPI Aerostructures Inc. received new purchase orders for Hover Infrared Suppression System (HIRSS) module assemblies from Sikorsky Aircraft, a Lockheed Martin Company. Under the agreement, CPI Aerostructures Inc. will deliver module assemblies to be used by UH-60 Black Hawk medium-lift utility helicopter.

Infrared Suppression Systems Market Dynamics

Wide Adoption as IRCM in Defense Industry to Boost Sales of Infrared Suppression Systems

Man-Portable Air Defense System (MANPADS) are the biggest threat to fixed wing military transport aircraft and helicopters, as these systems leverage infra-red guidance to detect and seize an aircraft. As IR MANPADS are comparatively inexpensive, highly portable, easy to use, and difficult to detect, the threat can’t be eliminated. This, in turn, has paved way for countermeasures such as Aircraft Survivability Equipment (ASE), which equip aircraft with self-protection. Optical masking is one of the most effective techniques that are used by infrared suppression systems to block the Line-Of-Sight (LOS) of engine parts of the exhaust geometry. As a result, infrared suppression systems are gaining traction in defense industry to equip an aircraft for self-protection. They provide tactical aircraft protection against shoulder-fired missiles. Furthermore, the dual benefits of infrared suppression systems, including ability to reduce IR missile coupled with capability to boost jammer-to-aircraft signal ratio (J/S) is also accelerating their adoption in defense sector.

Manufacturers Eying Innovation to Design Compact & Lightweight Infrared Suppression Systems

Amid the growing competition in infrared suppression systems market, manufacturers are increasingly incorporating innovation to design compact systems that reduces the overall IR signature of the aircraft. They are focusing on systems that conceal infrared energy emitted from gas turbine engine for a specific angle, and promise minimal impingement of engine exhaust onto adjacent aircraft structure without compromising on aircraft performance characteristics. Several manufacturers are designing infrared suppressor systems that are composed of lightweight composite and glass wool with low thermal conductivity, which further reduces their thicknesses. With manufacturers adopting unique strategies and innovation to provide enhanced variants, the infrared suppression systems market is likely to witness positive changes in the forthcoming years.

High Costing and Complexity Limiting Growth in Infrared Suppression Systems Market

The installation of infrared suppressor increases the overall cost and system complexity, which reduces its reliability significantly. As an infrared suppression system demands fitment of several jet mixing systems, cooling pump, optical block, changed nozzle geometry, it makes the exhaust duct more complex. Moreover, some infrared suppression systems demand alterations in the default exhaust system geometry also. These factors are restricting the growth in infrared suppression systems market.

Infrared Suppression Systems Market – Segmentation

Based on technique, the infrared suppression systems market is segmented into:

Optical blocking/masking

Peak temperature reduction

Skin temperature modification

Surface property modification

Based on end use, the infrared suppression systems market is segmented into:

Defense

Industrial

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the infrared suppression systems market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, and historical data and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to infrared suppression systems market segments such as geographies, application and industry.

