Infrared Night-vision Scope Market by Technology, Application & Geography Analysis & Forecast to 2024

Infrared night-vision scope (also known as active infrared night-vision scope) is optical electronic night vision equipment that uses photoelectric conversion technology to infrared searchlights illuminates the target, receiving the reflected infrared radiation to form an image. It is mainly used in military.
Global Infrared Night-vision Scope Market: Product Segment Analysis
By observation eyepiece
Single tube infrared night-vision scope
Double tube infrared night-vision scope
By increased image tube
1 generation
1 generation+
2 generation
2 generations +
3 generations
3 generations+
Global Infrared Night-vision Scope Market: Application Segment Analysis
Military infrared night-vision
Civilian infrared night-vision
Global Infrared Night-vision Scope Market: Regional Segment Analysis
USA
Europe
Japan
China
India
South East Asia
The players mentioned in our report
Yukon Advanced Optics
Orpha
ATN
Armasight
Starlight
LUNA OPTICS
Firefield
Night Owl Optics
Apresys
Bushnell
Shenzhen Ronger
Yunnan Yunao
Bosma
Table of Content
Chapter One: About the Infrared Night-vision Scope Industry
Chapter Two: World Market Competition Landscape
Chapter Three: World Infrared Night-vision Scope Market share
Chapter Four: Supply Chain
Chapter Five: Company Profiles
Chapter Six: Globalisation & Trade
Chapter Seven: Distributors and Customers
Chapter Eight: Import, Export, Consumption and Consumption Value by Major Countries
Chapter Nine: World Infrared Night-vision Scope Market Forecast through 2025
