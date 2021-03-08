Infrared Imaging Market Recent Developments, Shares and Industry Growth Outlook Till 2026

The Infrared Imaging Market Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis along with Major Segments and Forecast, 2020-2026. The Infrared Imaging Market report is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data (as applicable). Report explores the current outlook in global and key regions from the perspective of players, countries, product types and end industries. This Infrared Imaging Market study provides comprehensive data which enhances the understanding, scope and application of this report.

The Infrared Imaging Market to grow from USD 5.3 billion in 2018 to USD 7.4 billion by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.3% during the forecast period 2020 – 2025.

Global Major Players in Infrared Imaging Market are:

Flir Systems, Fluke, Sensors Unlimited, Leonardo, Axis Communications, Xenics, Opgal Optronic Industries, New Imaging Technologies, Allied Vision Technologies, Sofradir, Cox, C-Thermal, Ircameras, Princeton Infrared Technologies, Dali Technology, Tonbo Imaging, L3 Technologies, Raptor Photonics, Episenors, Princeton Instruments, and Other.

Most important types of Infrared Imaging covered in this report are:

Cooled Infrared Imaging

Uncooled Infrared Imaging.

Most widely used downstream fields of Infrared Imaging market covered in this report are:

Security & Surveillance

Monitoring & Inspection

Detection.

North America held the largest share of the market in 2017, and the market in this region is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. The high adoption of infrared imaging cameras in the US has led to the dominant position of North America in the infrared imaging market.

Geographically, the global Infrared Imaging market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa and South America. This report forecasts revenue growth at a global, regional & country level, and provides an analysis of the market trends in each of the sub-segments from 2019 to 2026.

– North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, etc.)

– Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Taiwan, Thailand, etc.)

– Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, etc.)

– Middle East & Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Egypt, Nigeria, UAE, Israel, South Africa, etc.)

– South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, Venezuela, Peru, etc.)

Recent Developments

In January 2018, FLIR Systems (US) announced the availability of a high-resolution Thermal Vision Automotive Development Kit (ADK) featuring the high-performance FLIR Boson thermal camera for automakers, tier 1 automotive parts suppliers, and innovators of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

In December 2017, Axis Communications (Sweden) launched AXIS P1280-E thermal network camera, an indoor/outdoor thermal camera with a resolution of 208×156 and a field of view of 35°. This camera is ideal for surveillance and has a flexible form factor that allows the thermal sensor unit to be placed in locations with limited space.

In November 2017, Sofradir (France) entered into a distribution partnership with ATD Electronique (France) to extend the European customer base for its SWIR detectors based on infrared InGaAs technology.

Significant Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Reports:

– Detailed overview of Infrared Imaging Market

– Changing Infrared Imaging market dynamics of the industry

– In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application, etc.

– Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

– Recent industry trends and developments

– Competitive landscape of Infrared Imaging Market

– Strategies of key players and product offerings

– Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2019 and forecasts until 2026 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

The study comprises a mix of data pertaining to the key restraints, drivers, competitive landscape, regulatory forces, key strategies implemented by the key players, and opportunities, expected to have a profound impact on the scope of growth of the market. A detailed analysis of these factors allows the report to present a reliable forecast regarding the future growth dynamics of the Infrared Imaging market.

