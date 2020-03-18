Infrared Camera Market Top Key Players Are- Fluke Corporation, FLIR Systems, Inc., Axis Communications AB, Current Corporation,etc

Global Infrared Camera Market report shows the Industry Growth Structure as well as Macroeconomic Environment Analysis and Development Trend. This report contains the Global forecast until 2026 with major players and their detailed information (Name, Company Profile, Product Information, etc.). The total market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/types for the competitive landscape analysis. The report then estimates 2020-2026 market development trends of Infrared Camera Industry.

The Top players Covered in report are Fluke Corporation, FLIR Systems, Inc., Axis Communications AB, Current Corporation, Dali Technology, DRS Technologies Inc., E.D. Bullard Company, Guangzhou SAT Infrared Technology Co., Ltd, General Dynamics Corporation, Infrared Integrated Systems Ltd (IRISYS), L-3 Communications Infrared Products, Nippon Avionics Co., Ltd, Pelco Corporation, QIOPTIQ Ltd., Raytheon Company, Samsung Techwin, Seek Thermal, Inc., Sofradir SAS, Testo AG, Zhejiang ULIRvision Technology Co., Ltd, Wuhan Guide Infrared Co., Ltd, others

Infrared Camera Market Segmentation:

Infrared Camera Market is analyzed by types like

Cooled infrared detectors

Uncooled infrared detector On the basis of the end users/applications,

Military & Defense

Industrial

Commercial