Info-graphic view of Positive Material Identification (PMI) Market Viewpoint, Trends and Predictions 2020-2025 | Olympus, Thermo Fisher, Bruker, Hitachi

Positive Material Identification (PMI) is the analysis of a metallic alloy to establish composition by reading the quantities by percentage of its constituent elements.

In terms of regions, Asia Pacific (APAC) accounted for the largest share of the PMI market in 2017. Countries in APAC are involved in the manufacturing of defense aircraft, which is expected to increase the adoption of PMI methods in the aerospace and defense industry. Many infrastructural development projects are under construction in this region and are scheduled to be completed during 2018–2023. The demand for automobiles in this region is estimated to grow by 2023, which would result in the need to increase the manufacturing of vehicles.

The key players covered in this study, Olympus, Thermo Fisher, Bruker, Hitachi, Ametek, Shimadzu, Panalytical, SGS, Bureau Veritas, Intertek, TUV SUD, Element Materials Technology, TUV Rheinland, Applus, TUV Nord

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into, X-Ray Fluorescence (XRF), Optical Emission Spectrometry (OES)

Market segment by Application, split into, Oil & Gas, Metals & Heavy Machinery, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Chemicals, Infrastructure, Pharmaceutical, Power Generation, Scrap Recycling

The research study includes in-depth analysis where important type, application, and regional segments are studied in quite some detail.It also includes market channel, distribute, and customer analysis, industry cost analysis, organization profiles, market analysis by application, production, revenue, and price trend analysis by type, production and consumption analysis by region, and various other market studies.

The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors impression the market in these regions.

Key questions answered in the report include:

What will the market size be by the end of the forecast period? What are the key factors driving the growth of the market? What are the key trends that are influencing the growth of the Positive Material Identification (PMI) Market? What are the challenges to the market growth? Who are the leading players operating in the market? What are the challenges and threats faced by the leading players? What are the key outcomes of Porter’s five forces analysis of the market?

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Positive Material Identification (PMI) consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Positive Material Identification (PMI) market by identifying its various sub-segments.

Focuses on the key global Positive Material Identification (PMI) manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Positive Material Identification (PMI) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Positive Material Identification (PMI) sub-markets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

