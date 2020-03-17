Inflatable Packaging Market – Insights on Emerging Scope 2030

Inflatable Packaging Market report 2018, discusses various factors driving or restraining the market, which will help the future market to grow with promising CAGR. The Inflatable Packaging Market research Reports offers an extensive collection of reports on different markets covering crucial details. The report studies the competitive environment of the Inflatable Packaging Market is based on company profiles and their efforts on increasing product value and production.

The report includes consumption of Inflatable packaging market and the revenue generated from sales of Inflatable packaging across the globe and key countries. By material type, Inflatable packaging market is segmented into polyethylene (PE), polyamide (PA), PET, and others. PE segment is further segmented into LDPE and HDPE. By packaging type, inflatable packaging market is segmented into bubble wraps, inflated packaging bags, and air pillows. Air pillows segment is further segment into high grade, general bubble wraps, low or limited grade, and temperature controlled and others. By end use industry Inflatable packaging market is segmented into personal care and cosmetics, healthcare, homecare, automotive and allied industries, electrical & electronics, e-commerce, shipping & logistics, and food & beverages.

Global Inflatable Packaging Market: Competitive Analysis

The report provides detailed competitive and company profiles of key participants operating in the Global market. Key Players of the global Inflatable packaging market are Smurfit Kappa Group, Sealed Air Corporation, Pregis Corporation Storopack Hans Reichenecker GmbH, FROMM Packaging Systems Inc., Automated Packaging Systems, Inc., Macfarlane Group PLC, Polyair Inter Pack Inc., Inflatable Packaging, Inc., Omniverse Foster Packaging Group Advanced Protective Packaging Ltd Aeris Protective Packaging Inc., Free-Flow Packaging International, Inc., A E Sutton Limited, Easypack Limited, Uniqbag Lp, Green Light Packaging Ltd., Airpack (India).

Global Inflatable packaging market segmentation is below

By Material Type

PE LDPE HDPE

PA

PET

Others

By Packaging Type

Bubble wraps High Grade General Bubble wraps Low or limited grade Temperature controlled and others

Inflated packaging bags

Air pillows

By End Use Type

Personal care and cosmetics

Healthcare

Homecare

Automotive and allied industries

Electrical & electronics

E-Commerce

Shipping and logistics

Food & beverages

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

