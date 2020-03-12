Infectious Disease Diagnosis Test Kits Market Projected to Witness Vigorous Expansion by 2018-2025

Get Sample Copy Of The [email protected] https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/sample/3595

Key players in the global market for infectious disease diagnostics include Becton, Dickinson and Company, Cepheid, Inc. Abbott Laboratories, bioMérieux SA, Hologic, Inc., Danaher Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Roche Diagnostics, Alere Inc., DiaSorin S.p.A., Quidel Corporation, and Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

On the basis of technique, cell culture technique is anticipated to dominate ELISA, PCR, and immunoassays. Cell culture segment will register a Y-O-Y of 7.2%, gaining revenues of around US$ XX Mn by 2018 end. Affordable price and ample applications of cell culture technique will remain the key drivers for this segment by 2024 end.

Request for Discount : https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/discount/3595

Based on end-user, diagnostic centers are foreseen to remain the largest and fastest growing segment among hospitals, clinics, and government organizations. Increasing availability of diagnostic centers in developing nations is said to be a key driver pushing this segment further, to reach US$ XX Mn in terms of 2018 revenues. By 2018 end, diagnostic centers segment will witness Y-O-Y growth of around XX%.

On the basis of region, market for infectious disease diagnosis test kits will continue to gain an impetus from Asia Pacific. APAC will remain dominant, accounting for the highest revenue share, followed by MEA. Government support for infectious disease diagnostics in Asia Pacific and MEA is expected to hold a strong control in these two regions during the forecast period.

Make an Inquiry before Buying: https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/checkout/3595/Single