Infection Surveillance Solution Market Key Players, Size, Industry Share, Global Analysis Forecast till 2025

The programs which help in the effective management of healthcare-acquired infections in healthcare settings are known as infection surveillance solutions programs. Rising hospital-acquired infections prevalence coupled with increasing antibiotic resistance of microbes are some of the factors fueling the growth of infection surveillance solution market. Moreover, the rising usage of automation in healthcare settings is also expecting to escalate the growth of the market and is expected to do so in the forecast period.

Infection Surveillance Solution Market is valued at USD 322.8 Million in 2018 and expected to reach USD 495.1 Million by 2025 with the CAGR of 6.3% over the forecast period.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in the US more than 23 thousand deaths and 2 Mn people are falling sick each year due to drug-resistant bacteria. Based on the California Department of Public Health, more than 18,000 hospitals acquired infections cases are reported in around 400 hospitals in 2016. Based on the statistics provided by the European Commission, approximately 25,000 individuals die due to rising antibiotic-resistance bacteria in European Union, globally. This rising antibiotic-resistance trend is expected to cause a huge burden in the management of infection and will increase the patient pool which indirectly is expected to boost the market demand for infection surveillance solution. However, the high cost of solution coupled with a lack of expertise is expected to inhibit the growth of the infection surveillance solution market.

Infection surveillance solution market report is segmented on the basis of services, end-user and region & country level. Based upon services, infection surveillance solution market is classified into services and software. Services are further categorized into consultation and training, maintenance and support, and implementation service. And software is divided into on-premise, web-based, and cloud based. On the basis of end-user, market is classified into hospitals, long-term care settings, specialty clinics, and others.

The regions covered in this infection surveillance solution market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, the market of Infection Surveillance Solution is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, Middle East Asia (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt) GCC, Africa, etc.

Key Players –

The major players operating in the infection surveillance solution market are Cerner Corporation, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Epic Systems Corporation, Wolters Kluwer N.V, VigiLanz Corporation, Premier Inc., RL Solutions, Gojo Industries, IBM, Baxter International Inc., and Others

Get Discount:https://brandessenceresearch.com/DiscountOffers/RequestOffer/324

Rising Adoption Rate for Automation in Healthcare facilities driving the Market Growth

The major factors responsible for boosting the infection surveillance solution market growth is the rising number of infection cases and demand for automation in the healthcare facilities. This increases the demand and importance of infection surveillance solution in healthcare settings. The technological advancement in the healthcare industry coupled with the introduction of novel services and solutions for the management of infection which occurs in the hospital is expected to boost the demand and growth of the market. Advancement and improvement in the healthcare infrastructure and growing spending in developing the facilities in the hospital are also expected to boost market growth. Rising research and development activities also estimated to propel the market at a high growth rate in the forecast years. From the past few years, there has been increasing research activities due to growing antibiotic-resistance which estimate to increase the market growth. The market players are more focusing on launching the novel products in the market. In 2018, the company named Wolters Kluwer has introduced a new version of clinical surveillance solution called Sentri7 in the market which provides infection surveillance solutions in hospitals settings for the management of growing antibiotic-resistant. However, rising antibiotic resistance by microbes is expected to decrease the treatment options due to which the burden of infection is expected to affect the global economy.

North America is expected to dominate the Infection Surveillance Solution Market

Geographically, Infection Surveillance Solution Market report is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. The North America market, followed by Europe, is projected to be the most prominent market for the infection surveillance solutions market. This is because of the favorable government initiatives with the rising cases of hospitals acquired infections. Furthermore, the 5-year plan “National Action Plan” was introduced to manage the growing antibiotic-resistant. The Asia Pacific market is likely to show significant market growth due to developing healthcare infrastructure and growing medical tourism due to the low cost of treatments. However, high system cost and lack of awareness regarding available advanced technology are expected to hamper the growth of the market in this region.

Key Benefits Market Report–

Global market report covers in depth historical and forecast analysis.

Global market research report provides detail information about Market Introduction, Market Summary, Global market Revenue (Revenue USD), Market Drivers, Market Restraints, Market opportunities, Competitive Analysis, Regional and Country Level.

Global market report helps to identify opportunities in market place.

Global market report covers extensive analysis of emerging trends and competitive landscape.

Market Segmentation:-

By Service:

Service Consultation and Training Maintenance and Support Implementation Service

Software On-Premise Web-Based Cloud Based



By End User:

Hospitals

Long-Term Care Settings

Specialty Clinics

Others

Get Full Report at:

https://brandessenceresearch.com/healthcare/infection-surveillance-solution-market