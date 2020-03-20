Infant Formula Milk Powder Industry-Global Market Size, Share, Applications, Trends, Demand, Manufacturers and 2025 Forecast Research Report

Infant Formula Milk Powder Industry studies a manufactured food designed and marketed for feeding to babies and infants, usually prepared for bottle-feeding or cup-feeding from milk powder (mixed with water). The U.S. Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act(FFDCA) defines infant formula as “a food which purports to be or is represented for special dietary use solely as a food for infants by reason of its simulation of human milk or its suitability as a complete or partial substitute for human milk”.

In global market, the consumption of formula milk powder increases from 2233 K MT in 2012 to 2656 K MT in 2016, at a CAGR of more than 4.43%. In 2016, the global formula milk powder market is led by Asia-Pacific, capturing about 56.26% of global formula milk powder consumption. Europe is the second-largest region-wise market with 21.46% global consumption share.

Formula milk powder downstream is suit for 1-3 year old infants and adult (student, pregnant women, the elderly, etc.). National policy and media exposure may limit some brand development. Once a certain brand of milk powder has been exposed quality issues, it will receive a deadly sales impact. Therefore, it seems that formula milk powder market is always changing.

Milk Powder Formulated are also for adults or higher age group. This report covers formula milk powder.

Global Infant Formula Milk Powder Market is spread across 136 pages, profiling 25 top companies and supported with tables and figures.

The worldwide market for Infant Formula Milk Powder is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.2% over the next five years, will reach 35400 million US$ in 2025, from 27700 million US$ in 2020, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Infant Formula Milk Powder in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Infant Formula Milk Powder Industry Segment by Manufacturers:

Mead Johnson, Nestle, Danone, Abbott, FrieslandCampina, Heinz, Bellamy, Topfer , HiPP, Perrigo, Arla, Holle, Fonterra, Westland Dairy, Pinnacle, Meiji, Yili, Biostime, Yashili, Feihe, Brightdairy, Beingmate, Wonderson, Synutra and Wissun

Market Segment by Type covers:

Whole Milk Powder

Skimmed Milk Powder

Market Segment by Applications can be divided into:

0-6 Months Baby

6-12 Months Baby

12-36 Months Baby

Adults

