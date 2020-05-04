Infant Formula Foods Market 2020 by Services, Application, Business Analysis, Currents Trends, Statistics, and Investment Opportunities to 2026 | Danone, Abbott, Nestle

“

Infant Formula Foods Market Latest Research Report 2020 – From QYResearch’s Viewpoint

Los Angeles, United States, February 2020: The Infant Formula Foods market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, Titled “Infant Formula Foods Market Research Report 2020”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. The study will help to get a better understanding about the Infant Formula Foods industry competitors, a channel for the distribution, Infant Formula Foods growth potential, potentially disruptive trends, Infant Formula Foods industry product innovations, market size value/volume (regional/country level, Infant Formula Foods industry segments), market share of top players/products.

The study sums up the market scenario offering a basic overview of the Infant Formula Foods Market with regard to its current position and the industry size, based on revenue and volume. The research also highlights valuable insights pertaining to the regional ambit of the market as well as the key organizations such as Danone, Abbott, Nestle, Mead Johnson Nutrition, FrieslandCampina, Heinz, Yili, Biostime, Hipp Holding AG, Perrigo, Beingmate, Synutra, Fonterra, Wonderson, Meiji, Bellamy, Feihe, Yashili, Brightdairy, Arla, DGC, Wissun, Shijiazhuang Junlebao Dairy Co., Ltd., Westland Milk Products, Pinnacle, Holle baby food GmbH with an authoritative status in the Infant Formula Foods Market.

Global Infant Formula Foods Market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2020 to 2026.

The Infant Formula Foods industry concentration is not high. The leading companies own the advantages on better performance, more abundant product’s types, better technical and impeccable after-sales service. Consequently, they take the majority of the market share of high-end market.

Asia is the largest consumption region of Infant Formula Foods, with a consumption market share nearly 50% in 2017, especially China, the growth rate is significantly more than the world in recent years, with a consumption market share nearly 30.57% in 2017. And the price is the highest in the world. Nearly half of the market relied on the import of milk powder. However, in order to protect the local dairy industry development, China promulgated a series of policies to protect policy in recent years, such as the number of registered trademarks. Therefore, if foreign brands want to enter the market China, it must pay attention to the market policy of China.

The second place is Europe; following Asia with the consumption market share 22.23% in 2017.

This report covers leading companies associated in Infant Formula Foods market:

Danone, Abbott, Nestle, Mead Johnson Nutrition, FrieslandCampina, Heinz, Yili, Biostime, Hipp Holding AG, Perrigo, Beingmate, Synutra, Fonterra, Wonderson, Meiji, Bellamy, Feihe, Yashili, Brightdairy, Arla, DGC, Wissun, Shijiazhuang Junlebao Dairy Co., Ltd., Westland Milk Products, Pinnacle, Holle baby food GmbH

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Infant Formula Powder

Infant Complementary Foods

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

0-6 Months

6-12 Months

12-36 Months

Geographical Breakdown:

Market Segment by Countries, covering

North America (United States, Canada, Mexico) Market Revenue and/or Volume

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy) Market Revenue and/or Volume

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia) Market Revenue and/or Volume

Middle-East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa) Market Revenue and/or Volume

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Market Revenue and/or Volume

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2014-2018 | Base year – 2019 | Forecast period** – 2020 to 2026 [** unless otherwise stated]

Research Methodology

Analysts at QY Research have published this report after studying global Infant Formula Foods markets. The report includes in depth analysis of the Infant Formula Foods market from primary as well as secondary sources. The report covers detailed evaluation of market segment, type and application which will help readers understand the different aspect leading to market growth. The report evaluation is based on present trend and historic milestones affecting the market in positive as well as negative way. The detailed regional outlook and competitive analysis including drivers and restraints will provide an extended insight on the Infant Formula Foods market.

Table of Contents

1 Infant Formula Foods Market Overview

1.1 Infant Formula Foods Product Overview

1.2 Infant Formula Foods Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Infant Formula Powder

1.2.2 Infant Complementary Foods

1.3 Global Infant Formula Foods Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Infant Formula Foods Sales and Growth by Type

1.3.2 Global Infant Formula Foods Sales and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

1.3.3 Global Infant Formula Foods Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

1.3.4 Global Infant Formula Foods Price by Type (2014-2019)

2 Global Infant Formula Foods Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Infant Formula Foods Sales and Market Share by Company (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Infant Formula Foods Revenue and Share by Company (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Infant Formula Foods Price by Company (2014-2019)

2.4 Global Top Players Infant Formula Foods Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types

2.5 Infant Formula Foods Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Infant Formula Foods Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Global Infant Formula Foods Market Share of Top 5 and Top 10 Players

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Infant Formula Foods Company Profiles and Sales Data

3.1 Danone

3.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.1.2 Infant Formula Foods Product Category, Application and Specification

3.1.3 Danone Infant Formula Foods Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.1.4 Main Business Overview

3.2 Abbott

3.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.2.2 Infant Formula Foods Product Category, Application and Specification

3.2.3 Abbott Infant Formula Foods Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.2.4 Main Business Overview

3.3 Nestle

3.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.3.2 Infant Formula Foods Product Category, Application and Specification

3.3.3 Nestle Infant Formula Foods Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.3.4 Main Business Overview

3.4 Mead Johnson Nutrition

3.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.4.2 Infant Formula Foods Product Category, Application and Specification

3.4.3 Mead Johnson Nutrition Infant Formula Foods Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.4.4 Main Business Overview

3.5 FrieslandCampina

3.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.5.2 Infant Formula Foods Product Category, Application and Specification

3.5.3 FrieslandCampina Infant Formula Foods Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.5.4 Main Business Overview

3.6 Heinz

3.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.6.2 Infant Formula Foods Product Category, Application and Specification

3.6.3 Heinz Infant Formula Foods Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.6.4 Main Business Overview

3.7 Yili

3.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.7.2 Infant Formula Foods Product Category, Application and Specification

3.7.3 Yili Infant Formula Foods Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.7.4 Main Business Overview

3.8 Biostime

3.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.8.2 Infant Formula Foods Product Category, Application and Specification

3.8.3 Biostime Infant Formula Foods Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.8.4 Main Business Overview

3.9 Hipp Holding AG

3.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.9.2 Infant Formula Foods Product Category, Application and Specification

3.9.3 Hipp Holding AG Infant Formula Foods Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.9.4 Main Business Overview

3.10 Perrigo

3.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.10.2 Infant Formula Foods Product Category, Application and Specification

3.10.3 Perrigo Infant Formula Foods Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.10.4 Main Business Overview

3.11 Beingmate

3.12 Synutra

3.13 Fonterra

3.14 Wonderson

3.15 Meiji

3.16 Bellamy

3.17 Feihe

3.18 Yashili

3.19 Brightdairy

3.20 Arla

3.21 DGC

3.22 Wissun

3.23 Shijiazhuang Junlebao Dairy Co., Ltd.

3.24 Westland Milk Products

3.25 Pinnacle

3.26 Holle baby food GmbH

4 Infant Formula Foods Market Status and Outlook by Regions

4.1 Global Market Status and Outlook by Regions

4.1.1 Global Infant Formula Foods Market Size and CAGR by Regions

4.1.2 North America

4.1.3 Asia-Pacific

4.1.4 Europe

4.1.5 South America

4.1.6 Middle East and Africa

4.2 Global Infant Formula Foods Sales and Revenue by Regions

4.2.1 Global Infant Formula Foods Sales and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

4.2.2 Global Infant Formula Foods Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

4.2.3 Global Infant Formula Foods Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4.3 North America Infant Formula Foods Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.3.1 United States

4.3.2 Canada

4.3.3 Mexico

4.4 Europe Infant Formula Foods Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.4.1 Germany

4.4.2 UK

4.4.3 France

4.4.4 Italy

4.4.5 Russia

4.4.6 Turkey

4.5 Asia-Pacific Infant Formula Foods Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.5.1 China

4.5.2 Japan

4.5.3 Korea

4.5.4 Southeast Asia

4.5.4.1 Indonesia

4.5.4.2 Thailand

4.5.4.3 Malaysia

4.5.4.4 Philippines

4.5.4.5 Vietnam

4.5.5 India

4.5.6 Australia

4.6 South America Infant Formula Foods Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.6.1 Brazil

4.7 Middle East and Africa Infant Formula Foods Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.7.1 Egypt

4.7.2 GCC Countries

5 Infant Formula Foods Application/End Users

5.1 Infant Formula Foods Segment by Application

5.1.1 0-6 Months

5.1.2 6-12 Months

5.1.3 12-36 Months

5.2 Global Infant Formula Foods Product Segment by Application

5.2.1 Global Infant Formula Foods Sales by Application

5.2.2 Global Infant Formula Foods Sales and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6 Global Infant Formula Foods Market Forecast

6.1 Global Infant Formula Foods Sales, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.1.1 Global Infant Formula Foods Sales and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

6.1.1 Global Infant Formula Foods Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2 Global Infant Formula Foods Forecast by Regions

6.2.1 North America Infant Formula Foods Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.2 Europe Infant Formula Foods Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.3 Asia-Pacific Infant Formula Foods Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.3.1 China

6.2.3.2 Japan

6.2.3.3 Korea

6.2.3.4 Southeast Asia

6.2.3.5 India

6.2.3.6 Australia

6.2.4 South America Infant Formula Foods Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.5 Middle East and Africa Infant Formula Foods Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.5.1 Egypt

6.2.5.2 GCC Countries

6.3 Infant Formula Foods Forecast by Type

6.3.1 Global Infant Formula Foods Sales and Revenue Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

6.3.2 Infant Formula Powder Gowth Forecast

6.3.3 Infant Complementary Foods Gowth Forecast

6.4 Infant Formula Foods Forecast by Application

6.4.1 Global Infant Formula Foods Sales Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

6.4.2 Global Infant Formula Foods Forecast in 0-6 Months

6.4.3 Global Infant Formula Foods Forecast in 6-12 Months

7 Infant Formula Foods Upstream Raw Materials

7.1 Infant Formula Foods Key Raw Materials

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

7.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

7.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.2.1 Raw Materials

7.2.2 Labor Cost

7.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

7.3 Infant Formula Foods Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.1.1 Direct Marketing

8.1.2 Indirect Marketing

8.1.3 Marketing Channel Development Trend

8.2 Distributors

8.3 Downstream Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

Appendix

Methodology/Research Approach

Research Programs/Design

Market Size Estimation

Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

Data Source

Secondary Sources

Primary Sources

Disclaimer

