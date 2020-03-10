Industry 4.0 Market Top Companies Are Siemens, Samsung Electronics, Texas Instruments, Qualcomm and Rockwell Automation

An exclusive Industry 4.0 Market research report created through broad primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies and stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Global Industry 4.0 Market by Type, By Application, By Region – North America, Europe, South America, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The Industry 4.0 Market report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global Industry 4.0 Market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.

Some Of The Key Players In Global Industry 4.0 Market Include: GE,IBM,Cisco,ABB,Intel Corporation,Hewlett Packard Enterprise,Siemens,Samsung Electronics,Texas Instruments,Qualcomm,Rockwell Automation,DENSO,3D Systems Corporation,Stratasys,Mitsubishi Electric,Alphabet and others.

This report studies the global Industry 4.0 market status and forecast, categorizes the global Industry 4.0 market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and other regions (India, Southeast Asia).

Industry 4.0 Market Segmentation by Product Type:

Industrial Robotics

Cyber Security

Internet of Things

3D Printing

Advanced Human–Machine Interface

Big Data

Augmented Reality & Virtual Reality

Artificial Intelligence

Industry 4.0 Market Segmentation by Application:

Automotive

Aerospace

Industrial Equipment

Electrical & Electronics Equipment

Chemicals & Materials

Food & Agriculture

Oil & Gas

Energy & Power

Healthcare

Others (Pharmaceutical; Metal & Mining; Paper, Pulp, & Packaging; Water & Waste Water; Foundry & Forging; Textile & Cloth; Precision & Optics)

