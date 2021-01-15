Industrial Wax Market Report 2027 Focuses On Top Companies Research Methodology Drivers And Opportunities

The industrial wax is an organic substance which is used in various industrial applications including tires, rubbers, and hot-melt adhesives. It exhibits superior properties such as excellent water repellency, non-toxicity, and chemical resistance. Bio-based waxes are renewable and eco-friendly and used in applications such as cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, cheese coatings for protection against water loss, UV radiation, parasites, and mechanical stress. Industrial waxes are primarily used for packaging owing to their lubricating and moisture barrier properties. Wax coatings protect food stuff from moisture, moisture loss, transportation, and handling.

The industrial wax market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to rising demands for scented and decorative luxury coatings coupled with higher per capita income. Furthermore, the growing acceptance of synthetic waxes and applications of the product in the cosmetic industry drive the industrial wax market. However, fluctuating prices of the raw material and the shrinking supply of paraffin wax restrict the growth of the industrial wax market. Nonetheless, growing imports of industrial wax in the developed countries offer lucrative opportunities for the industrial wax market during the forecast period.

The global industrial wax market is segmented on the basis of type and application. Based on type, the market is segmented as fossil based waxes, synthetic based wax, and bio-based waxes. On the basis of the application the market is segmented as candles, packaging, coatings & polishes, hot melt adhesives, tires & rubber, cosmetics & personal care, food, and others.

