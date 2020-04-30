Industrial Valves And Actuators Market 2019 Global Industry Growth, Size, Demand, Trends, Insights and Forecast 2025

Global Industrial Valves and Actuators Market research report utilizes a SWOT analysis as well as Porter’s Five Forces analysis to reveal the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats. This report is a valuable source of guidance for companies and individuals offering Industry Chain Structure, Business Strategies and Proposals for New Project Investments. The report provides with CAGR value fluctuation during the forecast period of 2018-2025 for the market. Analysis and discussion of important industry trends, market size, market share estimates are mentioned in the report. The report also studies the various inhibitors as well as motivators of the Global Industrial Valves and Actuators Market in both quantitative and qualitative manners in order to provide accurate information to the readers.

Market Analysis: Global Industrial Valves and Actuators Market

Global industrial valves and actuators market is set to witness a substantial CAGR of 5.58% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. This rise in the market can be attributed due to increasing penetration of industrial automation has further surged the use of actuators and valves.

Major Market Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in global industrial valves and actuators market are Siemens, Baker Hughes, Honeywell International Inc., Emersion Electric Co., Bürkert , Pentair plc., Schlumberger Limited., Rotork, Flowserve Corporation, Watts Water Technologies, GWC Italia SpA, Eaton, Festo Corporation, Moog Inc., SMC Corporation, PARKER HANNIFIN CORP, Delta Pacific Supplies Inc, PetrolValves, Camtech Mannufacturing FZCO, Valvitalia SpA, ABB, Goodwin PLC, ALFA LAVAL, Velan Inc., and Curtiss-Wright among others.

This report studies Global Industrial Valves and Actuators Market in Global market, especially in North America, China, Europe, Southeast Asia, Japan and India, with production, revenue, consumption, import and export in these regions, from 2012 to 2016, and forecast to 2025.

Conducts Overall Global Industrial Valves and Actuators Market Segmentation: This knowledgeable market research report offers lucrative opportunities by breaking down complex market data into segments on the basis of Global Industrial Valves and Actuators Market By Type (Actuators, Valves), Application (Oil & Gas, Paper & Pulp, Mining, Water & Wastewater, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Automotive, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026.

Market Definition: Global Industrial Valves and Actuators Market

Industrial valves are the mechanical devices that are used to manage the flow and pressure of slurries, liquids and gases within a system. They are widely used in several applications. There are various types of valves such as globe valve, pinch valve, gate valve and ball valve among others. Actuator is part of a machine that controls system such as opening or closing of valve. They are of various types such as hydraulic, pneumatic, electric and mechanical. It runs on pressure and has various applications in the industry.

Market Drivers:

The growing demand from industrial sectors such as oil & gas, water & wastewater treatment and energy & power industry is driving the growth of the market

Technological advancements is propelling the use of smart valves and actuators which is boosting the market growth

The stringent government regulations and compliances is contributing to the growth of the market

The smart city development initiative across the globe is fueling the growth of this market

Increasing demand for predictive maintenance techniques from manufacturing industries is driver for this market

Market Restraints:

Fluctuating prices of oil and gas will restrict the growth of the market

Volatility of raw material prices is hampering the market growth

The downtime due to repair and maintenance is a restraint for this market

Key Developments in the Market:

In March 2019, IMI Precision Engineering has launched electric actuator solution ELION which offers great flexibility and enhanced control as well as it cuts down the cost in industrial automation. Due to its features such as accurate positioning and precision is being preferred by the users globally. This launch will help the company to increase its revenue and to enhance its product portfolio in the market

In December 2018, IMI precision Engineering has developed its new technology in Ball Valves which is strictly in accordance with the standards and regulations by which it can be used in road rail vehicles. This new product can offer optimal performance in the temperatures ranging between -40°C to +85 °C. The product has solved the traditional problems. It is durable and preferred solution for the rail operators. This technology development will help the company to increase its revenue generation

Competitive Analysis

Global industrial valves and actuators market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of customer of industrial valves and actuators market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa.

Opportunities in the Global Industrial Valves and Actuators Market report

1.Comprehensive quantitative analysis of the industry is provided for the period of 2016-2023 to assist stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

2.Comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided in the report.

3.Extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps in understanding the trends in types of point of care test across regional.

