Industrial Robotics Market Outlook By Product Overview & Application 2025

This market research report provides a big picture on “Industrial Robotics Market”, on a Global basis, offering a forecast and statistic in terms of revenue during the forecast period. The report covers a descriptive analysis with detailed segmentation, complete research and development history, latest news. Furthermore, the study explains the future opportunities and a sketch of key players involved in the “Industrial Robotics’s hike in terms of revenue.

The Industrial Robotics market is at its growing phase in certain countries and at infant stage in some developing countries. The industrial robotics market is further expected to flourish with increasing government support for automation in industries including, industrial robotics across the globe. One of the key factor propelling the market growth for industrial robotics is constantly aging population of several countries worldwide resulting in increasing labor costs. Further, increasing support from governments is also bolstering the growth of industrial robotics market. For instance, Chinese government announced a five-year ‘Robotics Industry Development Plan’ for the expansion of China’s industrial robotics sector. The government is offering considerable subsidies and tax breaks for industrial automation. The report focuses on an in-depth segmentation of industrial robotics market based by types, function and industry.

Companies Mentioned:-

ABB Ltd.

Kuka AG

FANUC CORPORATION

Toshiba Machine Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Comau SpA

GE Inspection Robotics

Yaskawa Electric Corporation

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.

Universal Robots A/S

NACHI-FUJIKOSHI CORP.

Electrical & Electronics industry is one of the major industry propelling the growth for industrial robotics market. Majority of electrical & electronics manufacturers are located in countries of Asia Pacific such as Taiwan, South Korea, and China. According to IFR, sale of industrial robots to the electrical and electronics industry increased by 41% i.e. 91300 units, which is approximately 31% of the total supply in 2016. The accelerating demand for electrical and electronic products particularly, by the growing population in emerging economic owing to their increased affordability is driving the market growth.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the Industrial Robotics market size by key regions/countries, product type and application.

To understand the structure of Industrial Robotics market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key Industrial Robotics players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Industrial Robotics with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Industrial Robotics submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the Industrial Robotics market based on product and application. The report evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions.

