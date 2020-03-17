Industrial PC Market Demand Will Increase to 2025 Evaluated By Global Top Players Like Advantech, Beckh off International, Siemens, IEI Integration Corporation, Kontron S&T and Others.

According to Market Study Report, Industrial PC market provides a comprehensive analysis of the Industrial PC market segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, competitive landscape, and emerging opportunities of global industry. This report also provides market landscape and market share information in the Industrial PC market.

The Global Industrial PC Market size is estimated to reach US$ 5.7 Billion by 2025 from US$ 4.4 Billion in 2020, growing at a CAGR of 5.4%. This report spread across 162 Pages, Profiling 10 Companies and Supported with 65 Tables and 52 figures are now available in this research. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

Top Key Players profiled in the Industrial PC Market:

Advantech (Taiwan)

Beckh off International (Germany)

Siemens (Germany)

IEI Integration Corporation (Taiwan)

Kontron S&T (Germany)

Nexcom International (Taiwan)

ABB (Switzerland)

A value Technology (Taiwan)

DFI (Taiwan)

American Portwell Technology (US)

DIN rail IPCs have a compact design with flexible display options and various I/O modules, thereby allowing a space-saving industrial controller in the control cabinet. These PCs are high-performing computing solutions, which are tailor-made depending on the complexity of the manufacturing control tasks. DIN rail IPCs are primarily used in the military, traffic and transportation, industrial, and medical sectors.

“SSD industrial PC market to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period“

The solid-state drive (SDD) data storage medium is made from silicon microchips used in industrial PCs. One of the most significant attributes of SSD is that it is devoid of mechanical parts, which allows swift and smooth data transfer to and from the storage medium. Due to this, the data transfer occurs at a considerably higher speed, thereby enhancing the expectable lifespan of this storage medium. Moreover, this data storage medium generates less heat during its operation compared to the rotating data storage medium.

“North America to be the largest market for industrial PC during the forecast period”

North America is expected to lead the global industrial PC market from 2020 to 2025.The industrial manufacturers in North America focus on adopting advanced technologies to enhance their production processes and optimize output. In addition, discrete industries such as aerospace & defense and automotive, among others, are considered to be the fastest-growing end-use industries for industrial PCs.

Competitive Landscape of Industrial PC Market:

