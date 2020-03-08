Industrial Microbiology Market 2019- Global Market Report with Market Size, Market Growth, Industry Chain Structure, Trends, Challenges and Market Estimation to 2027

Analysis Report on Industrial Microbiology Market
A report on global Industrial Microbiology market has hit stands. This study is based on different aspects like segments, growth rate, revenue, leading players, regions, and forecast. The overall market is getting bigger at an increased pace due to the invention of the new dynamism, which is making rapid progress.
Key Manufacturers
The global Industrial Microbiology market segment by manufacturers include
segmented as follows:
- Equipment and Systems
- Reaction Consumables
- Laboratory Supplies
Reaction consumables product type segment is estimated to account for highest revenue share of 62.2% in 2016, and is expected to register a higher CAGR as compared to other product type segments during forecast period 2016–2026.
On the basis of test type, the market is segmented as follows:
- Sterility Testing
- Microbial Limit Testing
- Bio-Burden Testing
- Water and Environment Testing
- Others
Sterility test type segment is expected to witness highest growth at a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period.
On the basis of end user, the market is segmented as follows:
- Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies
- Food and Beverage Industry
- Personal Care Products
- Agriculture and Environment
- Others
On the basis of region/country, the market is segmented as follows:
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Western Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Western Europe
- Eastern Europe
- Poland
- Russia
- Rest of Eastern Europe
- Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ)
- China
- India
- ASEAN
- Australia and New Zealand
- Rest of APEJ
- Japan
- Middle East and Africa (MEA)
- South Africa
- North Africa
- GCC Countries
- Rest of MEA
North America industrial microbiology market is estimated to account for 27.3% revenue share in 2016, and is expected to dominate the global industrial microbiology market over the forecast period. Europe industrial microbiology market is expected to register a significant CAGR over the forecast period.
Some key market participants included in FMI’s global industrial microbiology market include Merck KGaA, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Asiagel Corporation, Eppendorf AG, bioMérieux SA, Novamed., QIAGEN, Sartorius AG, 3M and Danaher Corporation
