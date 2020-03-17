Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) to Remain Lucrative During 2019-2029

The Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) market research encompasses an exhaustive analysis of the market outlook, framework, and socio-economic impacts. The report covers the accurate investigation of the market size, share, product footprint, revenue, and progress rate. Driven by primary and secondary researches, the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) market study offers reliable and authentic projections regarding the technical jargon.
Competitive Dynamics
The research study includes profiles of select prominent companies operating in the global Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) market. Players profiled in the report include IBM Corporation, Intel Corporation, Schneider Electric SE, General Electric Company, Emerson Electric, ABB Ltd., Accenture PLC, Tech Mahindra Ltd., Softweb Solutions Inc., Sasken Technologies Ltd., ZIH Corp., Siemens AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, and NEC Corporation.
The global Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) market is segmented as below:
Global Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) Market, by Component
- Hardware
- Sensors
- Connectivity devices
- Others (Data Acquisition Devices,etc.)
- Software
- Services
- System Integration
- Consulting Services
- Support and MaintenanceServices
Global Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) Market, by End-use
- Aviation
- Oil & Gas
- Transportation
- Power Generation & Utility
- Manufacturing
- Healthcare (Medical Devices)
- Others (Mining, Agriculture etc.)
Global Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) Market, by Geography
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Rest of North America
- Europe
- Germany
- K.
- France
- Middle East & Africa
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- Asia Pacific (APAC)
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- South America
- Brazil
- Rest of South America
