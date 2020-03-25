Industrial Hemp Market: Industry Size, Growth, Revenue, Statistics and Forecast 2019-2027

Global Industrial Hemp Market Viewpoint
In this Industrial Hemp market study, the following years are considered to project the market footprint:
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029
segmented as follows:
Industrial Hemp by Nature
- Organic
- Conventional
Industrial Hemp by Product Type
- Fiber
- Seeds
Industrial Hemp by End Use
- Food & Beverages
- Consumer textiles
- Personal Products
- Industrial Application
- Hemp CBD
- Supplements
- Other Consumer Products
Industrial Hemp by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Colombia
- Rest of LATAM
- Europe
- UK
- Germany
- France
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Australia & New Zealand
- Rest of APAC
- Middle East & Africa
- GCC
- Egypt
- South Africa
- Morocco
- Rest of MEA
PMR Research Methodology
PMR is committed to provide its clients with unbiased market research solutions. PMR follows a robust methodology for deducing data that is included in this report. A demand-side approach is followed to estimate the sales of target products, followed by in-depth supply-side assessment of value generated, key trends, and events over a predefined period. This methodology is based on use of standard market structures, methods, and definitions that are based on inputs from local sources in over 5 regions, i.e. Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and North America, which PMR considers for segmenting the global market. Statistics, characteristics, and variances are collected at a regional level, aggregated at the same level, and then synthesized at a worldwide level to create global market measurements. The report is compiled after months of research with tried-and-tested methodologies in order to offer the most accurate results. Our main sources of research include:
- Primary Research
- Secondary Research
- Trade Research
- Social Media Analysis
