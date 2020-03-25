Industrial Hemp Market: Industry Size, Growth, Revenue, Statistics and Forecast 2019-2027

Global Industrial Hemp Market Viewpoint

In this Industrial Hemp market study, the following years are considered to project the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

segmented as follows:

Industrial Hemp by Nature

Organic

Conventional

Industrial Hemp by Product Type

Fiber

Seeds

Industrial Hemp by End Use

Food & Beverages

Consumer textiles

Personal Products

Industrial Application

Hemp CBD

Supplements

Other Consumer Products

Industrial Hemp by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Colombia Rest of LATAM

Europe UK Germany France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Australia & New Zealand Rest of APAC

Middle East & Africa GCC Egypt South Africa Morocco Rest of MEA



PMR Research Methodology

PMR is committed to provide its clients with unbiased market research solutions. PMR follows a robust methodology for deducing data that is included in this report. A demand-side approach is followed to estimate the sales of target products, followed by in-depth supply-side assessment of value generated, key trends, and events over a predefined period. This methodology is based on use of standard market structures, methods, and definitions that are based on inputs from local sources in over 5 regions, i.e. Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and North America, which PMR considers for segmenting the global market. Statistics, characteristics, and variances are collected at a regional level, aggregated at the same level, and then synthesized at a worldwide level to create global market measurements. The report is compiled after months of research with tried-and-tested methodologies in order to offer the most accurate results. Our main sources of research include:

Primary Research

Secondary Research

Trade Research

Social Media Analysis

