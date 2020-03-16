Industrial Gloves Market Geography Analysis 2019-2027

Assessment of the Global Industrial Gloves Market

Competitive Assessment

Regional Assessment

End-use Industry

Some of the major players in the global industrial gloves market are 3M Corporation, Honeywell Safety Products, Ansell Ltd., Lakeland Industries, Semperit A.G., Showa Group, Hartalega Sdn. Bhd., Dipped Products Plc., Uvex Group etc.

The industrial gloves market is segmented below:

Industrial Gloves Market

By Product Type

Reusable Gloves

Disposable Gloves

By Material Type

Natural Rubber Gloves

Nitrile Gloves

Vinyl Gloves

Neoprene Gloves

Polyethylene Gloves

Others (PVC, Leather Gloves etc.)

By End-use Industry

Pharmaceuticals

Automotive & Transportation

Food

Oil and Gas

Mining

Chemicals

Others (Pulp and Paper, Metal fabrication etc.)

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe U.K. Germany France Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America Brazil Rest of South America



Valuable Market Insights Included in the Report

The report addresses the following queries related to the Industrial Gloves market

