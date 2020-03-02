Industrial Floor Coating Market: Opportunity Ahead of Earnings | PPG Industries, Inc. (US), AkzoNobel N.V. (The Netherlands), The Sherwin-Williams Company (US)

Comprehensive analysis of ‘Industrial Floor Coating market’ with detailed information of Product Types, Applications & Key Players such as PPG Industries, Inc. (US),AkzoNobel N.V. (The Netherlands),The Sherwin-Williams Company (US),BASF SE (Germany),RPM International Inc. (US),The Daw Group (The Netherlands),The Lubrizol Corporation (US),Asian Paints PPG Pvt. Ltd. (India),Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (US),The Dow Chemical Company (US) .

The report provides in-depth analysis of market segments that covers perfect Market definitions, latest trends, market size, and status, revenue by region, classifications, manufacturing processes, cost structures, development policies and plans, sales revenue and consumption. The facts and data are well presented in the report using diagrams, graphs, bar charts & pie charts, and other pictographic representations with respect to its Current Trends, Dynamics, and Business Scope & Opportunity, Key Statistics Figures & Numbers and many more for business intelligence.

(Check Our Exclusive Offer: Ask for Discount to our Representative)

https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw333

Global Industrial Floor Coating Market is valued approximately at USD 5.26 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.60% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Industrial Floor Coating is a liquid, transparent, material laid on the industry floor which when dries converts into a hard surface. These coatings offer protection against slips, chemical spills, trips and mechanical damage. Also, it can guard concrete from moisture, grease, cracks, and stains which increases the floor durability making it the ideal choice for industry floors. Hence, the rapid industrialization across the globe with the number of industries growing exponentially drives the market for industrial floor coating. Moreover, the flourishing construction industry along with renovation and infrastructural projects fuels the market growth.

As the government of Thailand approved USD 25.2 billion for the infrastructure development in the country including railways, roads, and ports for the year 2017. However, the rising prices of the raw materials such as solvents, acrylic, monomers and others hinder the market growth. Although, the development in automation for material movement and transportation in the manufacturing sector further supports the market growth. As per the Forbes report of 2017, manufacturers plan to establish 40% more smart factories in the next five years and increase their annual investments by 1.7 times compared to the last three years. Also, the regulatory norms imposed by the government for food and beverage manufacturing firms propel a lucrative market for industrial floor coatings during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Industrial Floor Coating market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to growing industrialization and urbanization in the region along with the countries like China and India becoming the manufacturing hub of the planet specially for chemical and electronic products. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026. Factors such as increasing construction and infrastructural development activities such as development of various smart cities across China and India, the green corridor, and the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) would create lucrative growth prospects for the Industrial Floor Coating market across Asia-Pacific region.

Download Free Sample Copy of ‘Industrial Floor Coating market’ Report @

https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw333

In the Industrial Floor Coating Market, Key Players:

PPG Industries, Inc. (US),AkzoNobel N.V. (The Netherlands),The Sherwin-Williams Company (US),BASF SE (Germany),RPM International Inc. (US),The Daw Group (The Netherlands),The Lubrizol Corporation (US),Asian Paints PPG Pvt. Ltd. (India),Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (US),The Dow Chemical Company (US)

The Global Industrial Floor Coating Market is segmented into various sub-groups to understand the market scenario in detail, the Market Segmentation are as follows:

By Resin Type (Epoxy, Polyurethane, Hybrid, Others) by Flooring Material (Concrete, Mortar, Terrazzo, others), Coating Component, (One-component, Two-component, Three-component, Four-component, Five-component), Technology (Water-borne, Solvent-borne), End-use Sector (Manufacturing, Aviation & Transportation, Food Processing, Science & Technology)

Revenue and Sales Estimation — Historical Revenue and sales volume is presented and further data is triangulated with top-down and bottom-up approaches to forecast complete market size and to estimate forecast numbers for key regions covered in the report along with classified and well recognized Types and end-use industry. Additionally macroeconomic factor and regulatory policies are ascertained in Industrial Floor Coating industry evolution and predictive analysis.

Industrial Analysis —the report is currently analyzed concerning various product type and application. The Industrial Floor Coating market provides a chapter highlighting manufacturing process analysis validated via primary information collected through Industry experts and Key officials of profiled companies.

Competition — Leading players have been studied depending on their company profile, product portfolio, capacity, product/service price, sales, and cost/profit.

Demand & Supply and Effectiveness — Industrial Floor Coating report additionally provides distribution, Production, Consumption & EXIM** (Export & Import). ** If applicable

The Latest Trends, Product Portfolio, Demographics, Geographical segmentation, and Regulatory Framework of the Industrial Floor Coating Market have also been included in the study.

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2013-2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period** – 2019 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]

Regional split of the Global Industrial Floor Coating Market research report is as follows:

The market research study offers in-depth regional analysis along with the current market scenarios. The major regions analyzed in the study are:

Americas

Europe

Middle East & Africa

Asia Pacific

Ask Our Expert for Complete Report@: https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw333

Chapters to display the Global Industrial Floor Coating Market:

Chapter 1, to describe Definition, Specifications and Classification of Global Industrial Floor Coating, Applications of , Market Segment by Regions;

Chapter 2, to analyze the Manufacturing Cost Structure, Raw Material and Suppliers, Manufacturing Process, Industry Chain Structure;

Chapter 3, to display the Technical Data and Manufacturing Plants Analysis of , Capacity and Commercial Production Date, Manufacturing Plants Distribution, Export & Import, R&D Status and Technology Source, Raw Materials Sources Analysis;

Chapter 4, to show the Overall Market Analysis, Capacity Analysis (Company Segment), Sales Analysis (Company Segment), Sales Price Analysis (Company Segment);

Chapter 5 and 6, to show the Regional Market Analysis that includes United States, EU, Japan, China, India & Southeast Asia, Segment Market Analysis (by Type);

Chapter 7 and 8, to explore the Market Analysis by Application Major Manufacturers Analysis;

Chapter 9, Market Trend Analysis, Regional Market Trend, Market Trend by Product Type, Market Trend by Application;

Chapter 10, Regional Marketing Type Analysis, International Trade Type Analysis, Supply Chain Analysis;

Chapter 11, to analyze the Consumers Analysis of Global Industrial Floor Coating by region, type and application;

Chapter 12, to describe Industrial Floor Coating Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, methodology and data source;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Industrial Floor Coating sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

……..and view more in complete table of Contents

Check Complete Report Details @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw333

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, Europe or Asia.

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believe in providing the quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is “one-stop solution” for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean

Email: [email protected]

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, IIIinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.reportocean.com/

Blog: https://reportoceanblog.com/