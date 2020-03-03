Industrial Energy Management Systems Market Comprehensive Study with Key Trends, Major Drivers and Challenges 2020-2027

This research report on Industrial Energy Management Systems Market entails an exhaustive analysis of this business space, along with a succinct overview of its various market segments. The study sums up the market scenario offering a basic overview of the Industrial Energy Management Systems market with respect to its present position and the industry size, based on revenue and volume. The research also highlights important insights pertaining to the regional ambit of the market as well as the key organizations with an authoritative status in the Industrial Energy Management Systems market.

Energy management systems are getting popularity since they help gain competitive advantage, reduce energy cost, and increase productivity. Every industry, big or small, is operating with the help of energy, so it is essential to install the energy management system. Industrial Energy Management Solution is a complete system that continually monitors energy consumption and offers active real-time control to minimize energy cost and carbon footprint. These systems provide energy consumption analysis, drill down analysis, debottlenecking, what-if analysis, and modeling & simulation, which help to enhance both the energy demand and energy supply aspects of the plant operations. Thus, energy management systems support the end-users to make quick and effective strategic decisions.

The increase in the acceptance of energy management systems for the industrial development across different verticals of the market is fueling the growth of the industrial energy management systems market. In addition, as the energy management standards and environmental regulations are becoming more stringent, the various industries are putting significant efforts to make their manufacturing processes more efficient.

The global Industrial energy management systems market is segmented on the basis of technology, hardware, services, and end-user. Based on technology, the market is segmented as Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA), Programmable Logic Controls (PLC), Distributed Control System (DCS), Meter Data Management (MDM), Energy Management Information System (EMIS), and Others. Further, based on hardware, the market is divided into Communication Network Hardware and Industrial Hardware. Furthermore, on basis of services, market is segmented as System Integrators, Consulting, and Maintenance & Support Services. Based on end-user, the Industrial energy management systems market is segmented as Automotive, Construction, Food & Beverages, Oil & Gas, Petrochemicals, Utilities, Mining, Electronics, and Others.

1.ABB Ltd.

2.CISCO System, Inc.

3.Eaton Corporation

4.Emerson Electric Co.

5.General Electric Company

6.Honeywell International, Inc.

7.Rockwell Automation, Inc.

8.Schneider Electric SE

9.Siemens AG

10.Yokogawa Electric Corporation

