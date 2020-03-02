Industrial Design Market Grow at 5.5% CAGR to 2025 | IDEO, LUNAR, Frog Design, ARTOP GROUP, Designaffairs, Designworks

Global Industrial Design Market Growth Status and Outlook 2020-2025

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Industrial Design market by type, application, key companies and key regions.

According to this study, over the next five years the Industrial Design market will register a 5.5% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 54990 million by 2025, from $ 44390 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Industrial Design business, shared in Chapter 3.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: IDEO, LUNAR, Frog Design, ARTOP GROUP, Designaffairs, Designworks, Fuse Project, Ammunition Group, PDD, ZIBA Design, R&D Design, BUSSE Design, RKS, GK Design Group

This study considers the Industrial Design value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.

Product Design

Model Design and Fabrication

User Interface and Interaction Design

Other Industrial Design

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.

Transportation

Electronic

Household

Machinery & Equipment

Other

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Industrial Design market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Industrial Design market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Industrial Design players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Industrial Design with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Industrial Design submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Content:

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Industrial Design by Players

4 Industrial Design by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Global Industrial Design Market Forecast

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 IDEO

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Industrial Design Product Offered

11.1.3 IDEO Industrial Design Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 IDEO News

11.2 LUNAR

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Industrial Design Product Offered

11.2.3 LUNAR Industrial Design Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 LUNAR News

11.3 Frog Design

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Industrial Design Product Offered

11.3.3 Frog Design Industrial Design Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Frog Design News

11.4 ARTOP GROUP

