Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Security Market “Estimated to Reach US$ 18.05 Billion by 2023” –ReportsnReports

The Global Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Security Market is expected to grow from US$ 13.20 Billion in 2018 to US$ 18.05 Billion by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.5% during the forecast period. This report spread across 193 pages, profiling 26 companies and supported with 112 tables and 49 figures are now available in this research.

Top Companies profiled in the Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Security Market include are ABB (Switzerland), Check Point Software (Israel), Cisco (US), Honeywell (US), McAfee (US), FireEye (US), Fortinet (US), BHGE (US), Kaspersky Lab (Russia), Belden (US), Airbus (France), BAE Systems (UK), Bayshore Networks (US), Dragos (US), CyberArk (US), Cyberbit (Israel), Indegy (US), Nozomi Networks (US), Palo Alto Networks (US), Rockwell Automation (US), Schneider Electric (France), Security Matters (Netherlands), Sophos (US), Symantec (US), Positive Technologies (US), and Waterfall Security Solutions (Israel).

“The encryption solution is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period”

The encryption solution is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the ICS security market. The ICS security market by solution has been segmented into antimalware/antivirus, Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) mitigation, encryption, firewall, Identity and Access Management (IAM), Intrusion Detection System/Intrusion Prevention System (IDS/IPS), security and vulnerability management, security configuration management, Security Information and Event Management (SIEM), white listing, and others.

“The energy and utilities vertical is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period”

Companies in the energy and utilities vertical are adopting next-generation ICS security solutions and services to safeguard the industrial network, endpoint, application, data, and cloud environment. Energy and utilities plants and organizations are highly prone to cyber-attacks and physical attacks. Any cyber-attack can bring down the entire plant and result in health hazards, environmental hazards, and huge financial loss.

Competitive Landscape of Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Security Market:

1 Overview

2 Competitive Situations and Trends

2.1 New Product Launches/Product Enhancements

2.2 Business Expansions

2.3 Partnerships, Agreements, and Collaborations

2.4 Mergers and Acquisitions

