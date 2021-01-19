Industrial Coatings Market Share, Growth, Statistics, by Application, Production, Revenue & Forecast to 2025

The Global Industrial Coatings Market is increasing demand for ecofriendly coatings for various industry is the key driving factor for the growth of the market.

Rising demand from automotive industry, increasing demand from other end user industry like general industry and packaging, increasing environment sustainability, rapid expansion of industries, growing economy and increasing budget for safety are some of the main factors to drive the market.

Growing industrial expansion due to grow in urbanization, improving standard of living, infrastructure growth are some of the other factor which is expected to boost the growth of the market.

Stringent regulatory policies by government is one of the main challenge faced in this market. Increasing use of nano materials for coating and growing demand for powder coatings in shipbuilding and pipeline industries provides important opportunity for the market growth.

The market technology is dominated by solvent based segment. The largest share to the market segment is attributed to the various properties which gives hands on advantage on process to apply.

Some of the key players operating in this market include Akzonobel N.V., PPG Industries Inc , Fpinnovations, AXALTA COATING SYSTEMS , Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd., and Valspar Corporation among others.

Research Methodology

The market is derived through extensive use of secondary, primary, in-house research followed by expert validation and third party perspective like analyst report of investment banks. The secondary research forms the base of our study where we conducted extensive data mining, referring to verified data sources such as white papers government and regulatory published materials, technical journals, trade magazines, and paid data sources.

For forecasting, regional demand & supply factor, investment, market dynamics including technical scenario, consumer behavior, and end use industry trends and dynamics, capacity Types, spending were taken into consideration.

We have assigned weights to these parameters and quantified their market impacts using the weighted average analysis to derive the expected market growth rate.

The market estimates and forecasts have been verified through exhaustive primary research with the Key Industry Participants (KIPs) which typically include:

* Original Equipment Manufacturer

* Component Supplier

* Distributors

* Government Body & Associations

* Research Institute

