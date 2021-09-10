Industrial Casters Industry 2020 Market Overview, Share, Analysis, Type, End User, Segmentation, Key Players and Forecast to 2025

The Global Industrial Casters Market 2020-2025 Industry is a wheeled device, which is mounted to a large object that enables easy rolling movement. Growing usage in the automotive industry for easy transportation, rising demand from the furniture industry for easy movement of furniture, rising usage in the hospital industry are some of the main driving factors for market growth. However, certain limitation within load capacity remains to restrain for market growth.

The key players profiled in the market Colson Group, Tente International, BLICKLE, TAKIGEN, Payson Casters, Hamilton, TELLURE, Samsongcaster, CEBORA, ER Wagner.

Scope of global Industrial Casters market includes by Type (Swivel Caster, Rigid Caster), by Application (Machinery and Equipment, Medical Devices, Aerospace and Defense), and by Region (North America- U.S., Canada; Europe- U.K., France, Germany; Asia-Pacific- China, Japan, India; Latin America- Brazil, Mexico; Middle East & Africa- South Africa, Saudi Arabia).

The global industrial casters market is primarily segmented by type, application and region.

Based on type, the market is split into:

Swivel Caster

Rigid Caster

Others.

Based on application, the market is divided into:

Machinery and Equipment

Medical Devices

Aerospace and Defense

Others.

Target Audience:

Industrial Casters manufacturer & Technology Providers

Traders, Importers, and Exporters

Raw Material Suppliers and Distributors

Research and Consulting Firms

Government and Research Organizations

Associations and Industry Bodies.

Research Methodology

The market is derived through extensive use of secondary, primary, in-house research followed by expert validation and third party perspective, such as, analyst reports of investment banks. The secondary research is the primary base of our study wherein we conducted extensive data mining, referring to verified data sources, such as, white papers, government and regulatory published articles, technical journals, trade magazines, and paid data sources.

Forecasting, regional demand & supply factors, recent investments, market dynamics including technical growth scenario, consumer behavior, and end use trends and dynamics, and production capacity were taken into consideration. Different weightages have been assigned to these parameters and quantified their market impacts using the weighted average analysis to derive the market growth rate.

The market estimates and forecasts have been verified through exhaustive primary research with the Key Industry Participants (KIPs), which typically include:

Manufacturers

Suppliers

Distributors

Government Body & Associations

Research Institutes.

Table Of Content

1. Executive Summary

2. Methodology and Scope

3. Global Industrial Casters Market — Market Overview

4. Global Industrial Casters Market — Industry Trends

5. Global Industrial Casters Market — Product Type Outlook

6. Global Industrial Casters Market — Application Outlook

7. Global Industrial Casters Market — By Regional Outlook

8. Competitive Landscape & Company Profile.

