Industrial Battery Market Size 2019, Trends, By Application, Regional Share Report till 2025

The researchers from New Jersey Institute of Technology along with other academic contributors are operating towards reducing the amount of cobalt used and the toxicity levels in battery manufacturing while keeping the device cost effective.

The industrial battery is any battery that is developed wholly only for industrial employment. These batteries are employed in electric vehicles to lifting, transporting, or moving goods to warehouses. The main operation of industrial batteries is to provide power to end-users. These batteries are employed in industries for lifting weighty tools such as forklifts, trucks, and others. Industrial batteries serve as a power source to huge data centers and make sure to operate the internet incessantly. They are large in size, heavier, and more powerful in comparison to user batteries. Industrial batteries provide applications such as energy regulation, backup power, and operating power.

The global industrial battery market is divided by end-user as grid-level energy storage, uninterruptible backup or energy supply, industrial equipment, telecom & data communication, and others. Out of these, telecom & data communication is the dominating section in the global market. This section is credited to higher development owing to rising requirement for high-competence power backup. By types, the global industrial battery market is divided as lithium-based batteries, lead-acid batteries, nickel-based batteries, and others. Of these, the lead-acid battery is the biggest segment all over the world and is expected to be the quickest-developing section in the coming future. They are internationally accepted due to increased life, low emission, and recyclability.

Key Players in the Industrial Battery Market Report

The major players included in the global industrial battery market forecast are East Penn Manufacturing Company, GS Yuasa Corporation, Enersys Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, and Northstar Battery Company LLC. Other firms affecting the global market are C&D Technologies, Inc., Saft Groupe S.A., Exide Technologies Inc., and Johnson Controls Inc.

Key Market Segments:

Technology:

Lithium-ion Battery

Lead-acid Battery

Other

Drive Type:

Electric

Hydraulic

Other

Application:

Forklift

Telecom

UPS

Others

