Industrial Automation Market To Register Substantial Expansion Worldwide By 2026 According To New Research Report

Scope of Industrial Automation Market: Industrial automation is the use of control systems, such as computers or robots, and information technologies for handling different processes and machineries in an industry to replace a human being.

The growth of this market is propelled by the extensive use of enabling technologies in manufacturing, continuous innovation in industrial robotics boosting its adoption in manufacturing, need for mass production and connected supply chain to cater the growing population, and government initiatives toward the adoption of industrial automation in various industries.

Split by Product Types, this report focuses on consumption, production, market size, share and growth rate of Industrial Automation in each type, can be classified into:

⟴ Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA)

⟴ Programmable Logic Controller (PLC)

⟴ Distributed Control System (DCS)

⟴ Manufacturing Execution System (MES)

⟴ Product Lifecycle Management (PLM)

⟴ Functional Safety

⟴ Plant Asset Management (PAM)

Split by End User/Applications, this report focuses on consumption, production, market size, share and growth rate of Industrial Automation in each application, can be classified into:

⟴ Automotive

⟴ Machine Manufacturing

⟴ Semiconductor & Electronics

⟴ Aerospace & Defense

⟴ Medical Devices

⟴ Oil & Gas

⟴ Chemicals

⟴ Paper & Pulp

⟴ Pharmaceuticals

⟴ Mining & Metals

Industrial Automation Market Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

(U.S. and Canada) Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

(Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others) Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

(China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand) Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

(GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa) Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

(Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg) Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

