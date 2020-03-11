Industrial Automation Control Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period 2020 – 2027

The global industrial automation control market accounted to US$ 158.5 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period 2020 – 2027, to account to US$ 324.6 Bn by 2027.

Europe is anticipated to be the highest revenue contributor in the market for the current year as well as throughout the forecast period. Developed markets including China, US and Japan has higher penetration however, there is still a lot of opportunity available for the industrial market to grow further even in the developed markets. The prospective for further installations is remarkable in many of these countries, particularly in non-automotive industry, but also in automotive industries in developing markets.

This growth is attributed to the necessary modernization and transformation required in these markets. These statistics are promising for manufacturers as it signifies the huge scope for further increase in adoption. It is expected that the low penetration will propel considerable growth during the forecast period, as long as there is a considerable support from the government to the manufacturers.

Company Profiles

ABB Ltd

Honeywell International Inc.

Siemens AG

Emerson Electric Co.

Bosch Rexroth AG

General Electric Company

Hitachi, Ltd.

Koyo Electronics Industries Co., Ltd.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.

Omron Corporation

Rockwell Automation

B&R Industrial Automation Gmbh

Beckhoff

Rapid Expansion in Manufacturing Industry

The global manufacturing industry is rapidly expanding as more and newer regions are investing to adopt manufacturing plants in their localities. The expansion in the manufacturing industry is expected to embrace technological advancements in order to enhance the plant productivity, maintain edge with the customers and gain competitive advantage. The expansion in the manufacturing industry is further highly driven by the economic growth worldwide. Also, the industry is presently found to be in the middle of a technological renaissance, which is changing the outlook, systems and processes of the modern factory. This technological revolution in the factories has been encouraging the manufacturing industries to further invest into these emerging technologies in order to enhance their productivity and production cycle. Thus, the rapid expansion in the manufacturing industry is expected to drive the demand for industrial automation globally.

Integration of artificial intelligence

The industrial sector is becoming increasingly entangled with artificial intelligence, big data as well as other such technologies. It is predicted that in the near future, automation will not only boost productivity but will also provide an advanced smart assistance to humans. The players are significantly investing in the development of industrial robots integrated with artificial intelligence. Further, the Chinese government is expanding its efforts to integrate artificial intelligence technologies into industrial sector. The integration of artificial intelligence will further reduce the intervention of humans, which will be beneficial for countries with inadequate and expensive labor force. However, this may also result in loss of employment in the labor-intensive economies.

Solution Insights

The global industrial automation control market by solution is segmented into Distributed Control System (DCS), Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA), Programmable Logic Control System (PLC), Product Lifecycle Management (PLM), and Others. These solutions covers infrastructure, industrial, and building sectors from the programmable relays to motion controllers to interface modules as these are suitable for both simple and complex process systems.

