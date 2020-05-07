Industrial Artificial Intelligence Segment Market Analysis 2020-2025 by Application: Intel Corporation, Siemens AG, IBM Corporation, Alphabet Inc, Microsoft Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc

Industrial Artificial Intelligence Market:

Industrial artificial intelligence, or industrial AI, usually refers to the application of artificial intelligence to industry. Unlike general artificial intelligence which is a frontier research discipline to build computerized systems that perform tasks requiring human intelligence, industrial AI is more concerned with the application of such technologies to address industrial pain-points for customer value creation, productivity improvement, and insight discovery.

Artificial intelligence (AI) is just now finding its niche in manufacturing, as the technology matures and costs drop—and as manufacturers discover applications for which AI algorithms can make complex decisions. And as it becomes ubiquitous, the future of artificial intelligence in manufacturing is already becoming feasible in emerging markets; showcasing better sensory capabilities; and, off the factory floor, predicting what will be needed and when.

AI certainly is making robots more capable and easier for humans to collaborate with. But it will have an impact in areas that have nothing to do with robotics. In the supply chain, for example, algorithms can perceive patterns of demand for products across time, geographic markets, and socioeconomic segments while accounting for macroeconomic cycles, political developments, and even weather patterns. The output can be a projection of market demand, which in turn could drive raw material sourcing, human staffing, financing decisions, inventory, maintenance of equipment, and energy consumption.

The growth of this market is driven by growing usage of big data technology and industrial IoT in the manufacturing industry, extensive usage of robotics, increased in usage of computer vision technology by manufacturing companies, cross-industry partnerships, and significant increase in venture capital investments.

This report studies the Industrial Artificial Intelligence Market with many aspects of the industry like the market size, market status, market trends and forecast, the report also provides brief information of the competitors and the specific growth opportunities with key market drivers. Find the complete Industrial Artificial Intelligence Market analysis segmented by companies, region, type and applications in the report.

The major players covered in Industrial Artificial Intelligence Market: Intel Corporation, Siemens AG, IBM Corporation, Alphabet Inc, Microsoft Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc, General Electric Company, Data RPM, Sight Machine, General Vision, Inc, Rockwell, Automation Inc, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE and more…

Industrial Artificial Intelligence Market continues to evolve and expand in terms of the number of companies, products, and applications that illustrates the growth perspectives. The report also covers the list of Product range and Applications with SWOT analysis, CAGR value, further adding the essential business analytics. Industrial Artificial Intelligence Market research analysis identifies the latest trends and primary factors responsible for market growth enabling the Organizations to flourish with much exposure to the markets.

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Research objectives:

To study and analyze the global Industrial Artificial Intelligence market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Industrial Artificial Intelligence market by identifying its various sub segments.

Focuses on the key global Industrial Artificial Intelligence players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Industrial Artificial Intelligence with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Industrial Artificial Intelligence submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Developments in the Industrial Artificial Intelligence Market:

To describe Industrial Artificial Intelligence Introduction, product type and application, market overview, market analysis by countries, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

To analyze the manufacturers of Industrial Artificial Intelligence, with profile, main business, news, sales, price, revenue and market share in 2017 and 2020;

To display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers in Global, with sales, revenue and market share in 2017 and 2020;

To show the market by type and application, with sales, price, revenue, market share and growth rate by type and application, from 2014 to 2020;

To analyze the key countries by manufacturers, Type and Application, covering North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle-East and South America, with sales, revenue and market share by manufacturers, types and applications;

Industrial Artificial Intelligence market forecast, by countries, type and application, with sales, price, revenue and growth rate forecast, from 2020 to 2025;

To analyze the manufacturing cost, key raw materials and manufacturing process etc.

To analyze the industrial chain, sourcing strategy and downstream end users (buyers);

To describe Industrial Artificial Intelligence sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers etc.

To describe Industrial Artificial Intelligence Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, methodology and data source

The Industrial Artificial Intelligence Market research report completely covers the vital statistics of the capacity, production, value, cost/profit, supply/demand import/export, further divided by company and country, and by application/type for best possible updated data representation in the figures, tables, pie chart, and graphs. These data representations provide predictive data regarding the future estimations for convincing market growth. The detailed and comprehensive knowledge about our publishers makes us out of the box in case of market analysis.

In this study, the years considered estimating the market size of Industrial Artificial Intelligence are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (M Units). Top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Industrial Artificial Intelligence market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

Table of Contents: Industrial Artificial Intelligence Market

Chapter 1: Overview of Industrial Artificial Intelligence

Chapter 2: Global Market Status and Forecast by Regions

Chapter 3: Global Market Status and Forecast by Types

Chapter 4: Global Market Status and Forecast by Downstream Industry

Chapter 5: Market Driving Factor Analysis of Industrial Artificial Intelligence

Chapter 6: Industrial Artificial Intelligence Market Competition Status by Major Manufacturers

Chapter 7: Industrial Artificial Intelligence Major Manufacturers Introduction and Market Data

Chapter 8: Upstream and Downstream Market Analysis of Industrial Artificial Intelligence

Chapter 9: Cost and Gross Margin Analysis of Industrial Artificial Intelligence

Chapter 10: Marketing Status Analysis of Industrial Artificial Intelligence

Chapter 11: Report Conclusion

Chapter 12: Research Methodology and Reference

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2025 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

