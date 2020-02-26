Industrial Analytics Market 2019 Analysis and Precise Outlook – TIBCO Software, International Business Machines Corporation

The report titled “Industrial Analytics Market” report will be very useful to get a stronger and effective business outlook. It provides an in-depth analysis of different attributes of industries such as trends, SWOT analysis, policies, and clients operating in several regions. The qualitative and quantitative analysis techniques have been used by analysts to provide accurate and applicable data to the readers, business owners and industry experts.

The Industrial Analytics Market was valued at USD 13.60 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 36.73 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 18% over the forecast period 2020 – 2025.

Industrial analytics is the tool that turns machine data into actionable insights, thereby promoting efficient industry operations and business processes. Industry analytics tools use traditional methods of data capture and statistical modelling and pair them with advanced analytics algorithms.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Industrial Analytics Market: General Electric, TIBCO Software, International Business Machines Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, SAP SE, Cisco Systems, Microsoft Corporation, Intel Corp., Hitachi Ltd., Oracle Corp and others.

Global Industrial Analytics Market Split By Product Type and Applications:

This report segments the global Industrial Analytics Market on the basis of Types are:

Software

Managed Services

Professional Services

On the basis of Application , the Global Industrial Analytics Market is segmented into:

Oil and Gas

Manufacturing

Energy

Telecommunication

Automotive

Government

Others

Regional Analysis For Industrial Analytics Market:

For the comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Industrial Analytics Market is analysed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, South-east Asia, India and others. Each of these regions is analysed on the basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

