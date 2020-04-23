The Global Indoor Robots Market research report gives a snappy synopsis of the Indoor Robots market by discovering various definitions and grouping of the market. It incorporates the strategic profile of key players and extensively investigates their development methodologies. The report manages present principal realities of Indoor Robots market which assumes an essential job in boosting this market. This report is truly a careful appraisal on the lively scenery of Indoor Robots market. Conspicuous players alongside their marketing technique, key improvements and business diagram are referenced in this report. The intensive division of the Indoor Robots market is additionally included as the consequent part of this market research study.

Market Analysis: Global Indoor Robots Market

Global indoor robots market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 50.78 billion by 2026, registering a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

The report contains data of the base year 2017 and historic year 2017.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the indoor robots market are Aethon, COBALT ROBOTICS, ECOVACS, GeckoSystems Intl. Corp., InTouch Technologies, Inc., Intuitive Surgical, iRobot Corporation., Knightscope, Inc., NXT Robotics, OMRON Corporation, Simbe Robotics, Inc., SoftBank Robotics, TransEnterix Surgical, Inc., YUJIN ROBOT CO.,LTD., ASUSTeK Computer Inc., LG Electronics, Toyota Motor Corporation, DENSO CORPORATION, FANUC CORPORATION, KUKA AG, Comau and Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. amongst others.

Segmentation: Global Indoor Robots Market

By Type

Medical Robots

Drones

Cleaning Robots

Entertainment Robots

Education Robots

Personal/Handicap Assistant Robots

Public Relation Robots

Security and Surveillance Robots

By End User

Commercial Banking Healthcare Hospitality Retail Others

Residential

Industrial

By Geography

North America S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy K. France Spain Netherlands Belgium Switzerland Turkey Russia Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India South Korea Australia Singapore Malaysia Thailand Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Egypt Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Table of Contents

Introduction Market Segmentation Market Overview Executive Summary Premium Insights Global, By Component Product Type Delivery Industry Type Geography

Market Drivers:

Rising demand of robots for domestic uses such as cooking, involving consumers in bank, helping retail stores, delivering room services is driving the growth of this market

Rise in demand of personal assistant robots that are majorly used for taking care of elderly people and for medical applications

Decline in prices of robots and the availability of smaller and movable robots drives the growth of this market

Increasing need for security services and the adoption of robots in this field further accelerates the growth of this market

Rising demand for high quality products and services

Advancements in technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, cloud based robotics, 5G technologies have revolutionised the performance ability of robots

Increased applicability of robots in varied industries including retail, medical, defence, BFSI, military etc.

Market Restraints:

Rising safety concerns for those humans who work around indoor robots

Robots used in medicine and surgeries are expensive, which serves as a hindrance for the growth of this market

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

