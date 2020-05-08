Indoor Farming Market Size, Status, Global Outlook 2019 To 2025

The Indoor Farming Market recently Published a Global Market research study with more than 100 industry informative desk and Figures spread through Pages and easy to understand detailed TOC on “Indoor Farming Market”.

The report provides information and the advancing business series information in the sector to the exchange. The report gives an idea associated with the advancement of this market development of significant players in this industry. An examination of this Indoor Farming market relies upon aims, which are of coordinated into market analysis, are incorporated into the reports.

Top Companies in the Global Indoor Farming Market

AeroFarms, Gotham Greens, Plenty (Bright Farms), Lufa Farms, Beijing IEDA Protected Horticulture, Green Sense Farms, Garden Fresh Farms, Mirai, Sky Vegetables, TruLeaf, Urban Crops, Sky Greens, GreenLand, Scatil, Jingpeng, Metropolis Farms, Plantagon, Spread, Sanan Sino Science, Nongzhong Wulian, Vertical Harvest, Infinite Harvest, FarmedHere, Metro Farms, Green Spirit Farms, Indoor Harvest, Sundrop Farms, Alegria Fresh.

The Global Indoor Farming Market is estimated to register a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period.

The market for indoor farming is experiencing a rapid growth owing to the limited land use, water efficiency and the benefits of controlled farming devoid of any climate changes. The advent of indoor farming has also spurred concern over the environmental impact of conventional farming practices, globally. The indoor farming market report is segmented on the basis of the current growing systems, facility type, and various crop types.

– The scarcity of arable land is driving the global indoor farming market, majorly due to land degradation, land transformation for infrastructure and settlement, and various human and climatic factors.

– North America accounted for the largest market share in 2018. The US is a major contributor to the share in the region, followed by Canada and Mexico.

Key Market Trends

Decrease in Global Per Capita Arable Land

The concept of indoor farming has induced a paradigm shift in food production with the minimization of land use. Owing to the newly growing mechanisms in indoor farming such as hydroponics, aeroponics, aquaponics, soil-based and hybrid techniques, the market is estimated to grow rapidly during the forecast period. According to the World Bank database, the total arable land per capita has decreased from 0.199 hectares in 2010 to 0.192 hectares in 2016. The United Nations Food and Agriculture Organisation has reported that land degradation is the major factor causing the reduction in global arable land. Singapore has set an example by optimizing its agricultural land use by means of vertical farming as a part of its Food Security Road Map, which is an outcome of the 43rd Committee of World Food Security held in 2016.

North America – The Largest Market for Indoor Farming

North America accounted for the largest share in the global indoor farming industry in 2018. With the help of high-efficiency LED lights and enhanced indoor management practices, the US growers have been able to adopt large scale indoor farming and are expected to reduce energy lighting costs by 50%, hence reducing the carbon footprint of controlled environment agriculture. As per the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), the average yield of conventional lettuce farming doubled by two folds, when cultivated through vertical farming. According to the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organisation, drylands in Mexico occupy approximately 101.5 million hectares of land, thereby thrusting the need for indoor farming practices. Canada has also seen a positive growth trend, contributing significantly to the world exports of hydroponically grown tomatoes. The growth of hydroponics and aeroponics systems in the region is further driving the overall indoor farming market, majorly due to the increasing focus on adopting innovative and efficient technologies to improve the yields.

The Indoor Farming market can be divided based on product types and its sub-type, major applications and Third Party usage area, and important regions.

This report segments the global Indoor Farming Market on the basis of Types are

Hydroponics, Aeroponics, Others

On The basis Of Application, the Global Indoor Farming Market is Segmented into

Vegetable Cultivation, Fruit Planting, Others

Regions Are covered By Indoor Farming Market Report 2019 To 2025.

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

Impact of the Indoor Farming market report:

– Comprehensive evaluation of all opportunities and risks in the market.

– Indoor Farming market ongoing developments and significant occasions.

– Detailed study of business techniques for development of the market-driving players.

– Conclusive study about the improvement plot of market for approaching years.

– Top to bottom appreciation of market-express drivers, targets and major littler scale markets.

– Favorable impression inside imperative mechanical and publicize latest examples striking the market.

