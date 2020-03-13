Individual Quick Freezing Market 2020-2025 Growth Prospects || Analyzed by Top Key Players – Octofrost, Uren Food Group Limited, Dirafrost , INVENTURE FOODS, SunOpta;

With this report, a strong organization can be built which can make better decisions for a successful business. Individual Quick Freezing market research report is very crucial in several ways for business growth and to thrive in the market. It also provides the list of major competitors along with the strategic insights and analysis of the key factors influencing the industry. It enables clients to take strategic decisions and accomplish growth objectives. So, gain thorough analysis of the Individual Quick Freezing market structure and forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the market with this outstanding market report.

The global individual quick freezing market is expected to reach USD 26.8 Billion by 2025, from USD 16.7 Billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Some of the major players operating in the global individual quick freezing market are Marel, JBT, GEA Group, The Linde Group, Air Products and Chemicals, Inc., Air Liquide, PATKOL, Cryogenic Systems Equipment, Starfrost, Scanico, Messer Group, Octofrost, Uren Food Group Limited, Dirafrost , INVENTURE FOODS, SunOpta, Cal Pacific Specialty Foods, Capricorn Food Products India Ltd. Ravifruit, Milne MicroDried, Primlaks, Shimlahills , Fruktana, bsfoods, Alasko , AXUS International, LLC. among others.

Market Definition: Global Individual Quick Freezing Market

This market report defines the market trends and forecast the upcoming opportunities and threats of individual quick freezing market in the next 8 years. The frozen food industry includes manufacturing of frozen fruits, juices, vegetables, and frozen specialty foods. In Quick freezing, small ice crystals form within the product which maintains extended shelf life. Most foods can be preserved for a long time if they are frozen quickly and kept at a low temperature until ready for use. Quick freezing method prevents breakage of the cell walls as the freezing process is so quick. Hence, in quick-frozen food flavor, color and firmness are retained. Companies in the IQF market are focused on developing enhanced technology for preserving food products against other methods such as drying or canning. There is an increased inclination of consumer towards healthy food with high nutritional value and long shelf-life.

Major Individual Quick Freezing Market Drivers and Restraints:

Growth in consumer demand for storage of perishable foods.

Increase in demand for non-seasonal food products.

Development and expansion of food retail chains by multinationals.

Environmental concerns regarding greenhouse gas emissions.

Strict regulations associated with food safety.

Market Segmentation: Global Individual Quick Freezing Market

The global individual quick freezing market is segmented based on equipment type, processing stages, technology and product.

On the basis of equipment type global individual quick freezing market is segmented into spiral freezer, tunnel freezer, box freezer, others.

On the basis of processing stages global individual quick freezing market is segmented into pre-processing, freezing, and packaging.

On the basis of technology global individual quick freezing market is segmented into mechanical IQF cryogenic IQF.

On the basis of product global individual quick freezing market is segmented into fruits and vegetables, seafood, meat & poultry, dairy products, convenience food. Fruits and vegetables are further sub segmented into peas & beans, berries, others. Seafood is further sub segmented into shrimp, fish fillets and others. Meat & poultry is further sub segment into chicken & chicken products, diced meats and others. Dairy products are further sub segmented into milk-based products and cheese.

Based on geography the global individual quick freezing market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and, Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and, Brazil among others. In 2017, North America is expected to dominate the market.

Competitive Analysis: Global Individual Quick Freezing Market

The global individual quick freezing market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of global individual quick freezing market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

