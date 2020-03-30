Indian Yogurt Market Size, Share, Cost Analysis, Demand, Trends and Forecast till 2024

The recently published report by IMARC Group, titled “Flavoured And Frozen Yogurt Market in India: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, finds that the Indian yogurt market reached grow at a CAGR of more than 27.3% during 2014-2019. Frozen yogurt refers to a mixture of yogurt, milk and cream which is enjoyed as a snack or dessert by people of all ages. Some of the common frozen yogurt flavours include strawberry, banana, vanilla, blueberry, honey and mango. Similar to regular yogurt, it is a rich source of fatty acids, riboflavin and vitamin B12, protein, phosphorus and selenium. Owing to the presence of these nutrients coupled with a lower calorie content, frozen yogurt has emerged as a popular alternative to ice-cream and other milk-based desserts in India. The demand for flavoured and frozen yogurt has further been boosted by increasing western influences on the consumers.

Market Trends:

On account of increasing awareness, the Indian consumers are preferring frozen yogurt variants with exotic flavours and low amounts of fat, sugar and calories. In line with the changing preferences, the manufacturers are introducing innovative products such as bio, organic and fruit yogurt. Moreover, a shift in the dietary habits towards nutrient-rich snacks, especially among the urban and young consumers, along with rising inclination towards ready-to-eat products have created a positive impact on the growth of the market. In addition, numerous flavoured and frozen yogurt chains and standalone retailers have also emerged in the region, which offer high-quality products targeted at the affluent consumers. Some of the other factors driving the growth of the market include easy product availability, expanding organized retail channels and untapped opportunities in rural areas. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach a value of INR XX Billion by 2025, at a projected CAGR of XX% during 2020-2025.

Market Breakup by States:

Maharashtra

Uttar Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh

Tamil Nadu

Gujarat

Rajasthan

Karnataka

Madhya Pradesh

West Bengal

Bihar

Delhi

Kerala

Punjab

Orissa

Haryana

On a geographical front, Maharashtra represents the largest market for flavoured and frozen yogurt in India, accounting for the majority of the total market.

Market Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Institutional

Retail Stores

Supermarket and Hypermarket

Conventional Stores

Other

The market is characterized by the presence of both regional and international players who compete in terms of prices, quality and product offerings. Some of these players include:

Amul

Mother Dairy

Nestlé

Danone.

