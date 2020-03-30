Indian Fish Market Size, Share, Cost Analysis, Demand, Trends and Forecast till 2024

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Indian Fish Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast by 2024”, the Indian fish market price reached of INR 1,110 Billion in 2018. Fishing is practiced along the entire length of the Indian coastline as well as at the banks of many rivers flowing across the country. It covers numerous activities such as the capturing, culturing, preserving, transporting, processing, marketing or selling of fish and other related products. The Indian fish industry plays a vital role in providing employment, livelihood and food security across the region. In addition, the industry is a major contributor to the country’s overall exports of food products. A shift towards mechanization and the adoption of modern methods for fish processing are currently promoting fish production in India.

Market Trends:

Fishes are perceived as a rich source of digestible protein and polyunsaturated fatty acids, owing to which their demand is increasing among health-conscious consumers. Moreover, the country has emerged as a major exporter of frozen shrimp and fish products to numerous international markets. However, a significant part of the total area available for fishing activities is still left unutilized in the country. This untapped growth potential has made the Indian fish industry an attractive market for foreign investors. Apart from this, the presence of fishing infrastructure and liberalized policies and regulations are also supporting the inflow of foreign investments. Looking forward, the market value is projected to reach INR 1,998 Billion by 2024, expanding at a CAGR of 10.2% during 2019-2024.

Market Breakup by Fish Type:

Inland Fishes

Marine Fishes

Shrimp

Scampi

Amongst these, inland fishes are the most popular fish type. Inland aquaculture is a major fish production system in the country owing to various initiatives by the Government.

Market Breakup by Product Type:

Fresh

Frozen

Canned

Others.

Amongst these, fresh fish currently represents the largest segment owing to their easy availability in wet markets.

Market Breakup by End-User:

Retail

Institutional

Market Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Unorganized Sectors

Organized Sectors

The unorganized sector currently dominates the fish sales in India, holding the dominant share.

Market Region Summary:

West Bengal

Andhra Pradesh

Karnataka

Kerala

Gujarat

Tamil Nadu

Maharashtra.

Currently, Andhra Pradesh accounts for the majority of the fish production in India, accounting for the largest market share.

The competitive landscape of the Indian fish industry has also been examined with the detailed profiles of the key players.

