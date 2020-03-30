Indian Diaper Market Size, Share, Cost Analysis, Demand, Trends and Forecast till 2024

A new research report by IMARC Group, titled “Indian Diaper Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast by 2024”, estimates that the diaper market in India outlook reached around 4.7 Billion Units in 2018. A diaper is an absorbent material worn by babies or adults in order to soak body waste. They are either woven from a piece of cloth or manufactured using synthetic materials. Diapers are generally used for infants or adults who experience incontinence problem or in certain circumstances where a toilet is unavailable. Nowadays, the demand for diapers is escalating in India as hygiene products are increasingly being adopted into the lifestyle of the masses. The report further anticipates the market to reach a volume of more than 7.4 Billion Units by 2024, exhibiting a CAGR of 8% during 2019-2014.

Indian Diaper Market Drivers/Constraints:

The increasing awareness among the consumers regarding personal hygiene along with the growing number of working women and expanding income levels are some of the factors stimulating the growth of the market.

The manufacturers in India are introducing diapers which are skin-friendly, ultra-thin, convenient to wear and more absorbent. This is projected to boost the sales of diapers across the region.

As there is a high prevalence of urinary incontinence among the geriatric population, the demand for adult diapers is also rising, subsequently, bolstering the growth of Indian diaper market.

The major factor curtailing the market growth is the environmental pollution resulting from the improper disposal and littering of disposable diapers made from non-biodegradable materials.

Market by Product Type:

Baby Diapers Baby Disposable Diaper Baby Training Diaper Baby Cloth Diaper Baby Swim Pants



Adult Diapers Adult Pad Type Diaper Adult Flat Type Diaper Adult Pant Type Diaper



Market Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Pharmacies

Convenience Stores

Online

Others

Market Breakup by Region:

Maharashtra

Delhi NCR

Tamil Nadu

Karnataka

Gujarat

Others

Competitive Landscape:

The Indian diaper market is highly concentrated with the top three manufacturers accounting for the majority of the total market. There is an intense competition in the market which makes it difficult for small players to survive. Some of the leading market players are:

Procter & Gamble

Unicharm Corporation

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

