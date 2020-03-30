Indian Cheese Market Size, Share, Cost Analysis, Demand, Trends and Forecast till 2024

The latest research report by IMARC Group, titled “Cheese Market in India: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast by 2024”, finds that the cheese market in India reached a value of INR 31.1 Billion in 2018, growing at a CAGR of more than 25% during 2011-2018. India represents the largest producer of milk in the world due to which milk is readily available as a raw material for cheese production. Cheese consists of several nutrients including proteins, fats, calcium, phosphorous, zinc, minerals, and vitamins A and B12. As a result, it is being promoted by manufacturers as a healthy and high protein snack for both adults and children. With changing consumption patterns, cheese has emerged as one of the most popular dairy products in India and is used in dishes like mashed potatoes, soups, sauces, macaroni and casseroles. Besides this, it is also being added as a taste enhancer in various Indian recipes, such as dosa, parathas and uttapam.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/cheese-market-in-india/request-sample

Market Trends:

Globalization has led to a rise in the number of fast-food outlets and high-end bakeries in India. Owing to this, an increasing number of people are shifting to new cuisines which include cheese-based dishes. In addition, rising awareness about the health benefits offered by cheese has created a high demand for the product in India. Moreover, manufacturers are developing cheese variants with low fat and salt content to expand their consumer base. For instance, the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation, popularly known as Amul, has launched low-calorie cheese called slim cheese to attract health-conscious consumers. Along with this, Parag Milk Foods has introduced international flavors, such as paprika and jalapeno, in India in order to expand its market operations. Apart from this, many international brands are also entering the Indian cheese market. Looking forward, the cheese market in India is expected to reach a value of INR 125.4 Billion by 2024, expanding at a CAGR of 26% during 2019-2024.

Market Breakup by Types:

Processed Chesse

Mozzarella

Cheddar

Emmental

Ricotta

Based on types, processed cheese currently represents the most popular type of cheese in India, accounting for the majority of the overall market share.

Market Breakup by Classified:

Slices

Diced/Cubes

Shredded

Blocks

Liquid

Crème



Amongst these, cheese slices dominate the market across the region.

Market Breakup by Application:

Pizzas

Burgers

Sandwiches

Wraps

Cakes

Pizzas currently represent the largest application segment of cheese in India.

Market Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Institutional

Retail Shops

Supermarket and Hypermarket

Departmental Stores

Malls

On the other hand, the institutional segment consists of hotels, restaurants, and cafeterias in schools, colleges and hospitals.

Market Region Summary:

Region-wise, Maharashtra exhibits a clear dominance in the Indian cheese market. Other regions include Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Kerala, Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar and Orissa.

The competitive landscape of the cheese market in India has also been examined with some of the key players being

GCMMF

Parag Milk Foods

Britannia

Mother Dairy

Ask Analyst and Download Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/cheese-market-in-india

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

We are updating our research report 2020-2025. If you want to need latest primary and secondary data with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc.. Click request free sample report. We deliver report with-in 24 hours.

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US

IMARC Group

Email: [email protected]

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800 | www.imarcgroup.com

Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imarc-group