Indian Agriculture Equipment Market Size, Share, Cost Analysis, Demand, Trends and Forecast till 2024

The latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Indian Agricultural Equipment Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast by 2024”, finds that the Indian agricultural equipment market was worth INR 908 Billion in 2018. Agriculture in India ranges from large-scale to small-scale farming and usually depends upon rainfall for proper irrigation. Over the past few years, the farming industry has witnessed a drastic change owing to the increasing availability of agricultural equipment at affordable prices, especially to smallholder farmers who have access to limited or no mechanization. Various mechanical equipment are available in the market for performing day-to-day farming activities like tilling, sowing, irrigating and threshing. As they help in reducing the manual work and improving crop yield, several farmers across the country are switching to these machines.

Market Trends:

One of the major factors which has increased the demand for agricultural equipment is large-scale migration from rural to urban regions which has led to a shortage of labor. Apart from this, numerous banks and microfinance institutions located in rural areas are providing credit at low interest rates to the farmers for purchasing agricultural machinery. The improving economic stability of the farmers has also enabled them to invest their money in better resources. Further, several initiatives taken by the Indian Government towards rural development have driven the agricultural machinery industry in India. For instance, the Government is providing incentives and easy financing schemes for agricultural machinery. Additionally, the advent of contract farming in India is projected to propel the growth of the industry as the Government is exempting import taxes and duties on irrigation equipment for contract farming. In the upcoming years, the market is anticipated to reach INR 1,289 Billion by 2024, expanding at a CAGR of 6% during 2019-2024.

Market Breakup by Product Type:

Tractors

Rotavators

Threshers

Power Tillers

Market Breakup by Type:

Manual

Mechanized

Market Breakup by Distribution Channel:

B2C

B2B

Multi Crop Thresher Manufacturing Process:

Product Overview

Major Components of Multi Crop Thresher

Raw Material Requirements

Multi Crop Thresher Manufacturing Plant: Types of Units and Operations Involved

Competitive Landscape Key Players:

Mahindra & Mahindra

Tractors and Farm Equipment Limited

International Tractors Limited

Escorts Limited

John Deere

