India Water Purifier Market, by Technology, by End-Users, by Sales Channel, by Region; Size and Forecast, 2020-2025

According to recently published report by BlueWeave Consulting, The India Water Purifiers Market is projected to grow over a CAGR of 11.5% in terms of value during the forecasted period, 2018-2025. The Northern region accounted for maximum share in terms of revenue to the India water purifier market in 2018.

A Rise in water-borne diseases, high concentration of fluoride and arsenic in water and Increasing Health concern propel the Water Purifier Market in India.

India Water Purifier market is expected to grow with a significant growth rate during the forecast period owing to increasing health concerns and consumer awareness about the importance of clean water, expanding middle-class population and high concentration of fluoride and arsenic in water. The disposal of industrial waste in rivers has increased the occurrence of water-borne diseases like diarrhea, cholera, and jaundice due to which over thousands of people die annually. According to the recent report published by the World Bank, over 75% of the communicable diseases in India are water related.

Social and environmental pressures result in growing movement for industries to reduce its wastewater and treat it before discharge. The rapid growth of population, land usage, rising economic activities, and climate change are augmenting pressures on the quantity and quality of water resources, deteriorating quality of water. Clean drinking water is the most essential part of a healthy lifestyle but the current condition has made it impossible to get pure water from the available sources owing to this reason, the market is experiencing an unprecedented demand of water purifiers market over the forecast period. The water purifier market in India is dominated by Reverse osmosis (RO) water purifiers due to high TDS (total dissolved solid) level of water across the majority of the states coupled with strong purification capability of RO technology for high TDS water purification.

India Water Purifier Market: Scope of the Report

On the basis of the Technology, the water purifier market is categories as RO Water Purifier, UV Water Purifier, Gravity-based purifier, and Sediment Filters. RO Water Purifiers market is the largest market in terms of value and it is projected to dominate the Indian market over the forecast period. Based on the End User market is segmented as Industrial, commercial, and household. Household end-user segment is estimated to grow highest growth rate in terms of value. On Sales channel basis market is segmented as Retail Distributor, Online Suppliers, and Direct to consumers. Finally, the report covers the analysis of these segments across North, West, East, and South along with the qualitative analysis for market estimates that boosts the growth of the India water purifier market during the forecast period. The Northern region is the largest region for India water purifier market in 2018.

India Water Purifier Market: Competitive Dynamics

Companies such as Hindustan Unilever Ltd, Kent RO System Ltd., Ion Exchange, Tata Chemicals Ltd., Hi-Tech RO Systems, Godrej Industries Ltd., Panasonic Corporation, Livpure Private Ltd., Essel Nasaka, and Whirlpool India Ltd. are the key players in India water purifier industry. Eureka Forbes and Kent RO are the market leaders in this segment, together accounting for about 50% market share over the projected period.

Market Segmentation: India Water Purifier Market

By Technology Type

• RO Water Purifiers

• UV Water Purifiers

• Gravity-Based Water Purifiers

• Sediment Filters

By End-User

• Industrial

• Commercial

• Household

By Sales Channel

• Retail Distributor

• Online Suppliers

• Direct to consumers

In addition, the report provides analysis of the India Water purifier market with respect to the following geographic segments:

• North

• South

• East

• West

Table of Contents

1. Research Framework

1.1. Market Definition and Product Overview

1.2. Market Segmentation

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Industry Insights

4.1. Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.1.1. Vendor Matrix

4.2. Pricing Analysis

4.3. Industry impact and Forces

4.3.1. Growth Drivers

4.3.1.1. Deteriorating quality of water

4.3.1.2. Rising demand from developing economies

4.3.1.3. Improving concerns towards health

4.3.2. Challenges

4.3.2.1. Increasing demand for substitutes

4.4. Technological Landscape

4.5. Regulatory Framework

4.6. Company market share analysis,2017

4.7. Growth Potential analysis,2017

4.8. Porter’s Five forces analysis

4.8.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.8.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.8.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.8.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.8.5. Intensity of Rivalry

4.9. PESTEL Analysis

4.10. Strategic Outlook

5. India Water Purifiers Market Overview

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value

5.1.2. By Volume

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Technology

5.2.1.1. RO Water Purifiers

5.2.1.2. UV Water Purifiers

5.2.1.3. Gravity Based Water Purifiers

5.2.1.4. Sediment Filters

5.2.2. By End-Users

5.2.2.1. Industrial

5.2.2.2. Commercial

5.2.2.3. Household

5.2.3. By Sales Channel

5.2.3.1. Retail Distributors

5.2.3.2. Online Suppliers

5.2.3.3. Direct to Consumers

5.2.4. By Region

5.2.4.1. North

5.2.4.2. South

5.2.4.3. East

5.2.4.4. West

6. India Water Purifiers Market, By Technology

6.1. Key Technology Trends

6.2. RO Water Purifiers

6.2.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2014-2025

6.2.2. Market estimates &forecast, by region, 2014-2025

6.3. UV Water Purifiers

6.3.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2014-2025

6.3.2. Market estimates & forecast, by region, 2014-2025

6.4. Gravity-Based Water Purifiers

6.4.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2014-2025

6.4.2. Market estimates & forecast, by region, 2014-2025

6.5. Sediment Filters

6.5.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2014-2025

6.5.2. Market estimates & forecast, by region, 2014-2025

7. India Water Purifiers Market, By End-Users

7.1. Key End-User Trends

7.2. Industrial

7.2.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2014-2025

7.2.2. Market estimates & forecast, by region, 2014-2025

7.3. Commercial

7.3.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2014-2025

7.3.2. Market estimates & forecast, by region, 2014-2025

7.4. Household

7.4.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2014-2025

7.4.2. Market estimates & forecast, by region, 2014-2025

8. India Water Purifiers Market, By Sales Channel

8.1. Key Sales Channel Trends

8.2. Retail Distributors

8.2.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2014-2025

8.2.2. Market estimates & forecast, by region, 2014-2025

8.3. Online Suppliers

8.3.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2014-2025

8.3.2. Market estimates & forecast, by region, 2014-2025

8.4. Direct to Consumers

8.4.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2014-2025

8.4.2. Market estimates & forecast, by region, 2014-2025

9. India Water Purifiers Market, By Region

9.1. Key Regional Trends

9.2. North

9.2.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2014-2025

9.2.2. Market estimates & forecast, by Technology, 2014-2025

9.2.3. Market estimates & forecast by End-Users, 2014-2025

9.2.4. Market estimates & forecast by Sales Channels, 2014-2025

9.3. South

9.3.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2014-2025

9.3.2. Market estimates & forecast, by Technology, 2014-2025

9.3.3. Market estimates & forecast by End-users, 2014-2025

9.3.4. Market estimates & forecast by sales channels, 2014-2025

9.4. East

9.4.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2014-2025

9.4.2. Market estimates & forecast, by Technology, 2014-2025

9.4.3. Market estimates & forecast by End-users , 2014-2025

9.4.4. Market estimates & forecast by sales channels, 2014-2025

9.5. West

9.5.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2014-2025

9.5.2. Market estimates & forecast, by Technology, 2014-2025

9.5.3. Market estimates & forecast by End-users , 2014-2025

9.5.4. Market estimates & forecast by sales channels, 2014-2025

10. Company Profile

10.1. Hindustan Unilever Ltd.

10.1.1. Company Overview

10.1.2. Financial Matrix

10.1.3. Key Productlandscape

10.1.4. Key Personnel

10.1.5. Key Competitors

10.1.6. Contact Address

10.1.7. SWOT Analysis

10.1.8. Strategic Outlook

10.2. Kent RO System Ltd.

10.2.1. Company Overview

10.2.2. Financial Matrix

10.2.3. Key Productslandscape

10.2.4. Key Personnel

10.2.5. Key Competitors

10.2.6. Contact Address

10.2.7. SWOT Analysis

10.2.8. Strategic Outlook

10.3. Ion Exchange

10.3.1. Company Overview

10.3.2. Financial Matrix

10.3.3. Key Productslandscape

10.3.4. Key Personnel

10.3.5. Key Competitors

10.3.6. Contact Address

10.3.7. SWOT Analysis

10.3.8. Strategic Outlook

10.4. Tata Chemicals Ltd.

10.4.1. Company Overview

10.4.2. Financial Matrix

10.4.3. Key Productslandscape

10.4.4. Key Personnel

10.4.5. Key Competitors

10.4.6. Contact Address

10.4.7. SWOT Analysis

10.4.8. Strategic Outlook

10.5. Hi-Tech RO Systems

10.5.1. Company Overview

10.5.2. Financial Matrix

10.5.3. Key Productslandscape

10.5.4. Key Personnel

10.5.5. Key Competitors

10.5.6. Contact Address

10.5.7. SWOT Analysis

10.5.8. Strategic Outlook

10.6. Godrej Industries Ltd.

10.6.1. Company Overview

10.6.2. Financial Matrix

10.6.3. Key Productslandscape

10.6.4. Key Personnel

10.6.5. Key Competitors

10.6.6. Contact Address

10.6.7. SWOT Analysis

10.6.8. Strategic Outlook

10.7. Panasonic Corporation

10.7.1. Company Overview

10.7.2. Financial Matrix

10.7.3. Key Productslandscape

10.7.4. Key Personnel

10.7.5. Key Competitors

10.7.6. Contact Address

10.7.7. SWOT Analysis

10.7.8. Strategic Outlook

10.8. Livpure Private Ltd.

10.8.1. Company Overview

10.8.2. Financial Matrix

10.8.3. Key Productslandscape

10.8.4. Key Personnel

10.8.5. Key Competitors

10.8.6. Contact Address

10.8.7. SWOT Analysis

10.8.8. Strategic Outlook

10.9. Essel Nasaka

10.9.1. Company Overview

10.9.2. Financial Matrix

10.9.3. Key Productslandscape

10.9.4. Key Personnel

10.9.5. Key Competitors

10.9.6. Contact Address

10.9.7. SWOT Analysis

10.9.8. Strategic Outlook

10.10. Whirlpool India Ltd.

10.10.1. Company Overview

10.10.2. Financial Matrix

10.10.3. Key Productslandscape

10.10.4. Key Personnel

10.10.5. Key Competitors

10.10.6. Contact Address

10.10.7. SWOT Analysis

10.10.8. Strategic Outlook

