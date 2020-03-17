India UPS Market, by Type, by Application, By Rating, By Region; Size and Forecast, 2020-2025

According to a new market report published by BlueWeave Consulting, The India UPS Market is expected to expand at a CAGR of over 8% from 2018 to 2025, end of the forecast period.

Growing Demand from IT / ITeS and BFSI sectors coupled with prevailing power deficit scenario in the country is driving the Indian UPS market

Growing demand from diverse sectors such as IT and IT enabled services (ITeS); banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI); government, manufacturing, telecom, and energy sectors continues to drive the UPS market in India. Government’s initiative to computerize its various departments coupled with ‘The National e-Governance Plan’ is expected to boost the demand for low-end UPS systems through 2025. Increasing demand for high-end UPS is expected to emanate from growing installations of high-end electronic equipment and machineries in industrial set-ups. Increasing penetration of IT/ITES sector in Tier-II & Tier II cities of the country is also anticipated to boost the demand for UPS systems in the coming years.

India being a power deficit nation has a large market for power backup products. There has been a growing trend in recognizing UPS systems as an essential power backup device as nearly every organization today uses computers to smoothen their workflows. E-Commerce, data centers, servers, and electronic & medical equipment need high level of uninterrupted power supply and thus generating significant demand for high power range of UPS systems in India. Therefore, Indian UPS market is expected to witness double-digit growth in the coming years.

India UPS Market: Scope of the Report

The India UPS Market is segmented on the basis of technology and application. Based on product type, the market is segmented into Online, Offline/Standby & Line Interactive. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into Commercial, Industrial and Residential. And On the basis of rating, the market is segmented into less than 5kVA, 5.1 kVA-50.1kVA, 50 kVA-200kVA and more than 200kVA.

India UPS Market: Competitive Dynamics

Companies, such as Consul Neowatt Power Solutions Pvt. Ltd, Delta Power Solutions (India) Pvt. Ltd, Eaton Power Quality Pvt. Ltd, Emerson Network Power (India) Pvt. Ltd, Hitachi HI-REL Power Electronics Pvt. Ltd, Microtek International Pvt. Ltd, Novateur Electrical & Digital Systems Pvt. Ltd, Schneider Electric IT Business India Pvt. Ltd, Socomec Innovative Power Solutions, Uniline Energy Systems Pvt. Ltd. are the key players in UPS market in India.

Market Segmentation: India UPS Market

By Technology

• Online

• Offline/Standby

• Line Interactive

By Application

• Commercial

• Industrial

• Residential

By Rating

• <5kVA

• 1-50kVA

• 1-200kVA

• >200kVA

In addition, the report provides analysis of the India UPS Market with respect to the following geographic segments:

• North Region

• East Region

• West Region

• South Region

Table of Contents

1. Research Framework

1.1. Market Definition and Scope

1.2. Research Scope & Market segmentation

2. Research Methodology

2.1. Qualitative Research

2.1.1. Primary & Secondary Sources

2.2. Quantitative Research

2.2.1. Primary & Secondary Sources

2.3. Breakdown of Primary Research Respondents, By Region

2.3.1. Secondary Research

2.3.2. Primary Research

2.4. Breakdown of Primary Research Respondents, By Industry Participants

2.5. Market Size Estimation

2.6. Assumption for the Study

2.7. Market Breakdown & Data Triangulation

3. Executive Summary

4. India UPS Industry Insights

4.1. Industry Value Chain analysis

4.1.1. Vendor Matrix

4.2. Raw material analysis

4.3. Pricing Analysis

4.4. Industry impact and forces

4.4.1. Growth Drivers

4.4.2. Industry Challenges

4.5. Technological Landscape

4.6. Cost Structure Analysis

4.7. Regulatory Framework

4.8. Company market share analysis, 2017

4.9. Growth potential analysis, 2017

4.10. Strategic Outlook

4.11. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.11.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.11.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.11.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.11.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.11.5. Intensity of Rivalry

4.12. PESTEL analysis

5. India UPS Market Overview

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value

5.1.2. By Volume

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Type

5.2.2. By Application

5.2.3. By Rating

5.2.4. By Region

6. India UPS Market, By Type

6.1. Key Type trends

6.2. Online

6.2.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2014-2025, (USD Million)

6.2.2. Market estimates & forecast, by region, 2014-2025, (USD Million)

6.3. Offline

6.3.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2014-2025, (USD Million)

6.3.2. Market estimates & forecast, by region, 2014-2025, (USD Million)

7. India UPS Market, By Application

7.1. Key application trends

7.2. Commercial

7.2.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2014-2025, (USD Million)

7.2.2. Market estimates & forecast, by region, 2014-2025, (USD Million)

7.3. Industrial

7.3.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2014-2025, (USD Million)

7.3.2. Market estimates & forecast, by region, 2014-2025, (USD Million)

7.4. Residential

7.4.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2014-2025, (USD Million)

7.4.2. Market estimates & forecast, by region, 2014-2025, (USD Million)

8. India UPS Market, By Rating

8.1. Key market trends

8.2. <5kVA

8.2.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2014-2025, (USD Million

8.2.2. Market estimates & forecast, by region, 2014-2025, (USD Million)

8.3. 5.1-50kVA

8.3.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2014-2025, (USD Million)

8.3.2. Market estimates & forecast, by region, 2014-2025, (USD Million)

8.4. 50.1-200kVA

8.4.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2014-2025, (USD Million)

8.4.2. Market estimates & forecast, by region, 2014-2025, (USD Million)

8.5. >200kVA

8.5.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2014-2025, (USD Million)

8.5.2. Market estimates & forecast, by region, 2014-2025, (USD Million)

9. India UPS Market, By Region

9.1. Key Regional Market trends

9.2. North

9.2.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2014-2025, (USD Million)

9.2.2. Market estimates & forecast by type, 2014-2025, (USD Million)

9.2.3. Market estimates & forecast, by Application, 2014-2025, (USD Million)

9.2.4. Market estimates & forecast, by Rating, 2014-2025, (USD Million)

9.3. South

9.3.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2014-2025, (USD Million)

9.3.2. Market estimates & forecast by type, 2014-2025, (USD Million)

9.3.3. Market estimates & forecast, by Application, 2014-2025, (USD Million)

9.3.4. Market estimates & forecast, by Rating, 2014-2025, (USD Million)

9.4. East

9.4.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2014-2025, (USD Million)

9.4.2. Market estimates & forecast by type, 2014-2025, (USD Million)

9.4.3. Market estimates & forecast, by Application, 2014-2025, (USD Million)

9.4.4. Market estimates & forecast, by Rating, 2014-2025, (USD Million)

9.5. West

9.5.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2014-2025, (USD Million)

9.5.2. Market estimates & forecast by type, 2014-2025, (USD Million)

9.5.3. Market estimates & forecast, by Application, 2014-2025, (USD Million)

9.5.4. Market estimates & forecast, by Rating, 2014-2025, (USD Million)

10. Company Profiles

10.1. Schneider Electric India Private Limited

10.1.1. Company Overview

10.1.2. Financial Matrix

10.1.3. Key Product landscape

10.1.4. Key Personnel

10.1.5. Key Competitors

10.1.6. Contact Address

10.1.7. SWOT Analysis

10.1.8. Strategic Outlook

10.2. Numeric Power Systems Limited

10.2.1. Company Overview

10.2.2. Financial Matrix

10.2.3. Key Product landscape

10.2.4. Key Personnel

10.2.5. Key Competitors

10.2.6. Contact Address

10.2.7. SWOT Analysis

10.3. Emerson Network Power Private Limited

10.3.1. Company Overview

10.3.2. Financial Matrix

10.3.3. Key Product landscape

10.3.4. Key Personnel

10.3.5. Key Competitors

10.3.6. Contact Address

10.3.7. SWOT Analysis

10.4. Hitachi Hi-Rel Power Electronics Private Limited

10.4.1. Company Overview

10.4.2. Financial Matrix

10.4.3. Key Product landscape

10.4.4. Key Personnel

10.4.5. Key Competitors

10.4.6. Contact Address

10.4.7. SWOT Analysis

10.5. Microtek International Private Limited

10.5.1. Company Overview

10.5.2. Financial Matrix

10.5.3. Key Product landscape

10.5.4. Key Personnel

10.5.5. Key Competitors

10.5.6. Contact Address

10.5.7. SWOT Analysis

10.6. Eaton Power Quality Private Limited

10.6.1. Company Overview

10.6.2. Financial Matrix

10.6.3. Key Product landscape

10.6.4. Key Personnel

10.6.5. Key Competitors

10.6.6. Contact Address

10.6.7. SWOT Analysis

10.7. Socomec Innovative Power Solutions

10.7.1. Company Overview

10.7.2. Financial Matrix

10.7.3. Key Product landscape

10.7.4. Key Personnel

10.7.5. Key Competitors

10.7.6. Contact Address

10.7.7. SWOT Analysis

10.8. Consul Neowatt Power Solutions Private Limited

10.8.1. Company Overview

10.8.2. Financial Matrix

10.8.3. Key Product landscape

10.8.4. Key Personnel

10.8.5. Key Competitors

10.8.6. Contact Address

10.8.7. SWOT Analysis

10.9. Reillo Power India Pvt Ltd.

10.9.1. Company Overview

10.9.2. Financial Matrix

10.9.3. Key Product landscape

10.9.4. Key Personnel

10.9.5. Key Competitors

10.9.6. Contact Address

10.9.7. SWOT Analysis

10.10. Delta Power Solutions India Private Limited

10.10.1. Company Overview

10.10.2. Financial Matrix

10.10.3. Key Product landscape

10.10.4. Key Personnel

10.10.5. Key Competitors

10.10.6. Contact Address

10.10.7. SWOT Analysis

