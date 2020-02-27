India Network Security and Cyber Risk Management Market Opportunities and Growth Outlook 2020 to 2025

Network security and cyber risk management market which was once known to be a concern only for the IT and Banking industry, has now penetrated into every vertical as a serious threat to any business or organization. Awareness and preparedness of these cyber risks have become a priority for consumers, suppliers and manufacturers. While every sector is fast embracing the Internet of things, they are forced to challenge the existence of cyber threats, risks and malwares; there is thus an increase in focus among regulator

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the India Network Security and Cyber Risk Management including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for India Network Security and Cyber Risk Management investments from 2020 till 2025.

Click the link to get a free Sample Copy of the Report:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/01091745663/network-security-and-cyber-risk-management-market-in-india-growth-trends-and-forecast-2020-2025/inquiry?Mode=21

Top Leading Manufactures

Lucideus Tech, Instasafe, XenArmor, ArraySheild Technologies, Netrika Consulting India Pvt Ltd, Aspirantz InfoSec, Cyberoam, Data Resolve Technologies, Mirox Cyber Security & Technology

Market Analysis

The network security and cyber risk management market in India is expected to register a CAGR of 11%, during the forecast period 2020- 2025.

In the past, India has been targeted through cyber-attacks primarily for political reasons and trends show that this landscape seems to only gain prominence with the availability of more sophisticated technology and more complex transactions increasing the vulnerability of systems.

– Government initiatives aimed towards digitizing Indian industries is expected to be the major driving factor for the market. Government schemes such as Make in India, Start-Up India and Digital India supplements the growth of Cyber Security market in India and is a linking pin towards Public-Private Partnership (PPP) models.

– In India, Critical infrastructure is owned by both Public Sector and Private sector, both operating with their own norms and protocols for protecting their infrastructure from cyber-attacks. But there is no national security architecture that unifies the efforts taking place in the public sphere and in the private sphere.

Key Market Trends:



Intrusion Detection and Prevention System to Dominate the Market

– An Intrusion Detection and Prevention Software (IDPS) monitors network traffic for signs of a possible attack. When it detects potentially dangerous activity, it takes action to stop the attack. Often this takes the form of dropping malicious packets, blocking network traffic or resetting connections. The IDPS also usually sends an alert to security administrators about the potential malicious activity.

– The two main contributors to the successful deployment and operation of an IDS or IPS are the deployed signatures and the network traffic that flows through it.

– According to Insider Threat 2018 report, most insider exploits are detected through IDPS. This indicates the popularity of IDPS and why majority of the vendors are offering this service.

Growth in Mobile Phones to Significantly Drive the Market Growth

– India has seen a tremendous growth in tech savvy population, with mobile phones being the first digital medium.

– Since its launch in August 2016, Jio added 200+ million users, representing 18% of the mobile subscribers market in India. Jio helped establish 4G in India making it affordable for people of all financial backgrounds.

– As 2G users decrease with every passing month, 3G and 4G will lead the mobile internet path till 5G is launched.

– At the same time, there has been substantial growth in IT spending in India and scaling up in the use of technologies such as Internet of Things (IoT), Cloud Computing, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Block Chain.

Inquire for Discount:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/01091745663/network-security-and-cyber-risk-management-market-in-india-growth-trends-and-forecast-2020-2025/discount?Mode=21

Competitive Landscape

– May 2019 – Instasafe partnered with ESDS to provide its powerful SDP Security for ease of hybrid cloud adoption. InstaSafe provides a secure platform to adopt cloud computing that increases the productivity of organizations with its ability to connect remote users, vendors & contractors to work securely from any device or location.

– October 2018 – Indian cybersecurity firm Lucideus said that it has raised USD 5 million (over Rs 36 crore) in funding, led by Cisco Chairman Emeritus John Chambers. The funds were used to expand the company’s further reach in India.

– June 2018 – Telangana Government partnered with Data Security Council of India to set up a Cybersecurity – Center of Excellence in order to accelerate the state’s cybersecurity momentum and position it as one of the leading Indian cybersecurity hubs in next 5 years.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

–Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a India and regional scale.

–Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

–Analytical Tools: India Network Security and Cyber Risk Management Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyzed the growth of the key players operating in the market.

The research includes historic data from 2014 to 2020 and forecasts until 2025 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

Media Contact Us:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

[email protected] | [email protected]