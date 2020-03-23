India Mobile Data Consumption Trends Market is expected to reach 916.6 million in 2027: WhatsApp, YouTube, Google, Facebook, Google Chrome, Truecaller

Latest market study on “India Mobile Data Consumption Trends”, the India internet subscriber base stood at 493.9 million and it is expected to reach 916.6 million in 2027 with a CAGR of 6.3% from 2019 to 2027. The report includes key understanding on the driving factors of this growth and also highlights the prominent players in the market and their developments.

Request For Sample PDF @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00004298/

In past 3-4 years, there has been a significant rise in data usage in India. With the introduction of free data plans by Reliance Jio in 2016, the internet usage almost doubled in India. The advent of digital entertainment and introduction of new services by telecom operators are some of the major reasons for increased data consumption.

Other services like chat, VOIP or video/voice calling over internet have revolutionized communication over internet. The upcoming National Telecom Policy and focus on new technologies like 5G, the growth in data consumption is expected to grow further.

Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has taken various initiatives in 2017-18 to create a conducive environment for the growth of telecom sector in India. TRAI has given various recommendations to the government on important issues such as Cloud Services, Spectrum, Roaming, Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Communications, regulatory framework for Internet Telephony, Net Neutrality, In-flight Connectivity and others. TRAI has also given its inputs in framing the upcoming National Telecom Policy.

Inquire for Discount @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/discount/TIPRE00004298/

India is the world’s 2nd largest telecommunications market, with 1206.2 million subscribers in 2018. Internet penetration and expansion is growing at a very fast rate in India and it is expected to rise further with availability of affordable data plans, cheaper smartphones and favorable initiatives by TRAI and government of India.

In 2018, the amount of data consumed by wireless subscribers has reached a new level and it has fueled the growth of the overall telecom sector in India. There has been a sharp increase in the availability of affordable data plans in past few years and with abundance of low cost smartphones the data consumption is expected to grow at an impressive rate.

Rapid rise and adoption of 4G technology in the country is another primary reason for increase in data consumption per user. Availability of 4G services at an affordable rate has added a huge number of first-time internet subscribers in recent times. In the overall data consumed, 96% internet users came from wireless connection type and only 4% from wireline in 2018.

Further, mobile apps contribute to a huge amount of data consumed around the world mainly because of easy accessibility to the consumer. Some of the most used android and iOS apps in India include WhatsApp, YouTube, Google, Facebook, Google Chrome, Truecaller and major social networking apps like Facebook, Facebook Lite, Instagram among many others. Some of the key players operating in the market includes Bharti Airtel, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited, Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited, Reliance Communications Limited, Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited, Tata Teleservices Limited, and Vodafone Idea Limited.

Interested in purchasing this Report? Click here @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00004298/

Major Highlights Of The Report:

All-inclusive evaluation of the parent market

Evolution of significant market aspects

Industry-wide investigation of market segments

Assessment of market value and volume in past, present, and forecast years

Evaluation of market share

Study of niche industrial sectors

Tactical approaches of market leaders

Lucrative strategies to help companies strengthen their position in the market

Reasons To buy

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the India Mobile Data Consumption, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]