India Disposable Gloves Market Expected to Reach $760 million by 2025 – Ansell, Hartalega Holdings Berhad, B. Braun Melsungen, Semperit, Medline Industries, MRK Healthcare, RFB Latex, Primus Gloves, Kanam Latex, Asma Rubber

The India disposable gloves market was valued at $303 million in 2017, and is expected to reach $760 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 12.4% during the forecast period. In terms of volume, neoprene gloves exhibited the highest growth throughout the forecast period.

Disposable gloves are used during medical and non-medical purpose to provide protection from human-borne contamination. They are available in different colors and made up of different materials such as natural rubber, nitrile, vinyl, neoprene, and others, which are used for various purposes such as examinations, surgical procedures, food services, cleaning room, and in heavy industries. They provide prevention from cross-contamination, prevent pathogens from spreading, and protect users from unknown hazards.

India disposable gloves market is segmented based on product, form, application, and distribution channel. On the basis of product, the market is segmented into natural rubber gloves, nitrile gloves, vinyl gloves, neoprene, polyethylene, and others. Depending on form, the market is categorized into powdered disposable gloves and non-powdered disposable gloves. Based on the application, the market is bifurcated into medical and non-medical. The medical segment is further classified into examination and surgical. The non-medical segment is further classified into food service, cleanroom, and industrial. Based on distribution channel, market is segregated into wholesaling & direct selling, medical store, and online store.

Key Benefits for India Disposable Gloves Market:

This report provides a detailed quantitative analysis of the current market trends and future estimations from 2018 to 2025, which assists to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrain the growth of the India disposable gloves market is provided.

An extensive analysis of various regions provides insights that allow companies to strategically plan their business moves.

