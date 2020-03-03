Increasing Prospects of Electronic Scrap (E-Scrap) Recycling Market by 2026 – JX Nippon Mining, Metal Corporation, Umicore N.V, DOWA HOLDINGS Co, Sims Metal Management

Electronic and electrical waste, or known as E-Scrap, is growing at an immense rate across various countries in the world due to the rising usage of electrical appliances and electronic gadgets. Improper handling and unsafe disposal of E-Scrap can result in threats to the environment and humans. Electronic Scrap (E-Scrap) Recycling refers to the recycling of electrical and electronic devices such as TVs, air conditioners, computers, mobile phones, laptops, DVDs, oven, microwave, fans, heaters, toasters, in order to safely extract raw materials such as metals, plastic, glass, and mercury, and reuse these materials and devices.

Some of the Top companies Influencing in this Market: JX Nippon Mining, Metal Corporation, Umicore N.V, DOWA HOLDINGS Co, Sims Metal Management, Stena Metall AB.

Electronic Scrap (E-Scrap) Recycling Market research includes primary research alongside the comprehensive investigation of subjective as well as quantitative perspectives by different industry specialists, key supposition pioneers to gain the more profound understanding of the market and industry execution. The report gives the reasonable picture of the current market situation which incorporates authentic and anticipated market estimate in terms of esteem and volume, technological advancement, macroeconomic factors in the market.

Factors that are expected to influence this global market are the rising employment rate among investments in emerging economies are mentioned in the report. Export incentives offered by several competitive nations and robust trade agreements are other factors that also favor the growth rate in the global market for Electronic Scrap (E-Scrap) Recycling industry. The report presents a thorough overview of the whole market growth. For this, the global Electronic Scrap (E-Scrap) Recycling production, revenue, and share of the prominent players, and the average price has been provided. The competitive situation and trends, the report explores the market, the recent mergers and acquisitions, and their expansion strategies which allow the readers and players to have a strong understanding of the overall market.

Global Electronic Scrap (e-scrap) Recycling Market Segmentation:

On the basis of Application:

Infocomm technology (ICT) equipment

Home appliances

Other types

On the basis of Application:

Refrigerator

TV set

Air conditioner

Washing machine

Table of Contents

Global Electronic Scrap (E-Scrap) Recycling Market Research Report 2020 – 2026

Chapter 1 Electronic Scrap (E-Scrap) Recycling Market Overview

Chapter 2 Global Economic Impact on Industry

Chapter 3 Global Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter 4 Global Production, Revenue (Value) by Region

Chapter 5 Global Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

Chapter 6 Global Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Chapter 7 Global Market Analysis by Application

Chapter 8 Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter 9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Chapter 11 Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 12 Global Electronic Scrap (E-Scrap) Recycling Market Forecast

