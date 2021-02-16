Increased emphasis on the control of insect vectors by local and national government bodies has led to the growth of household insecticides market

“The global household insecticides market is accounted to US$ 11,785.9 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period 2020 – 2027, to account to US$ 18,514.3 Mn by 2027.”

Household insecticides are the products used to destroy or inactivate insects from houses. Household insecticides also include the substances applied to the surfaces of houses, clothes, and skin to control the growth of insects or roaches. These products are available in the forms of gels/creams, aerosols, vaporizers, mats, patches, powdered, granule, and roll-on. Increasing threats to human health due to communicable diseases such as dengue and malaria, coupled with rising emphasis on the control of insect vectors by national government bodies, are expected to boost the household insecticide market. Additionally, the demand for insect sprays for use in kitchens, outdoors, and lawn applications have been rising significantly. This further positively influences the market household insecticides market growth.

To Remain ‘Ahead’ Of Your Competitors, Request for a Sample [email protected] https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00007358/

Company Profiles

Godrej Consumer Products Limited

Liphatech, Inc.

Neogen Corporation

SC Johnson & Son, Inc.

Spectrum Brands, Inc.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc

Jyothy Laboratories Ltd.

Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.

Bayer AG

Medella Laboratories

The global household insecticides market by insect types has been segmented into mosquitoes & flies, rats & other rodents, termites, bedbugs & beetles and others. The mosquitoes & flies segment accounted for the largest share in the global household insecticides market. Mosquitos and flies are one of the major insects which are perceived to cause diseases. In recent years, the government across the world is focusing upon developing measures to eradicate them. Increase in unhygienic environmental conditions and rapid urbanization are leading to multiplication of mosquito and flies population. Moreover, the rising instances of insect-borne diseases is also motivating the vendors to introduce new products for household insecticides such as mosquito repellents and care products.

Rising demands of household insecticides from Asia Pacific region is driving the growth of the household insecticides market. In the Asia Pacific region, termites and other insects are of significant risk for wood products in many situations for both permanent needs and short terms. The rising and expansion of the building and construction industry have been another contributing factor to the growth of the household insecticides market in the Asia Pacific region.

With the presence of significant household manufacturers in Japan, India and China, there has been an increasing demand for household insecticides in this region. The growing awareness of the effects of insects such as mosquitoes, flies, cockroaches, rats and others has led to an increased consumption rate of household insecticides in the Asia Pacific region.

The North America household insecticides market is dominated by US, followed by the Mexico. The household insecticides market in North America is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. The high purchasing power of the customers, along with increasing health concern, is projected to propel the demand for household pesticide market in North American countries such as the US, Canada, and Mexico. Moreover, the population of mosquitos has increased over the past few years. Mosquitos are considered as major disease-carrying insects and have gained major attention in recent years.

For In-Depth Competitive Analysis, Buy Now @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00007358/

Reasons to Buy:

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the global household insecticides market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth the market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals.

Contact Us

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Email Id: [email protected]

About The Insight Partners:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.