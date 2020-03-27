Incontinence Bedding & Furniture Protection Market Outlook Analysis 2019-2025

“

Fact.MR’s latest report on global Incontinence Bedding & Furniture Protection market

The recent market intelligence study by Fact.MR elaborates the all in all perspective of the worldwide Incontinence Bedding & Furniture Protection market, from its historical growth through the future outlook. The report is scrutinized on the basis of product type, end use, region and market players. Each segment depicted based on market share, revenue, and demand prospect.

Analysts at Fact.MR find that the global Incontinence Bedding & Furniture Protection market reached a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is anticipated to grow at CAGR of xx% during the forecast period 2019-2029. The growth is primarily driven by increasing demand for Incontinence Bedding & Furniture Protection among the consumers, better disposable income, and enhanced GDP in developing countries.

Market distribution:

Competitive Landscape

Unicharm Corporation, one of the largest manufacturer of largest hygiene products in Asia, recently announced that it has acquired DSG (Cayman) Limited, the holding company of DSG International – a Southeast Asian manufacturer of diapers and other absorbent incontinence products for US$ 530 million. The company is aiming to expand its presence in the Asian market for incontinence bedding & furniture protection products with this acquisition and strengthen its foothold in the global market.

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget, a Swedish player in the incontinence bedding & furniture protection market, is concentrating its efforts on R&D to develop innovative absorbent incontinence products. The company recently announced that it has developed a new sizing additive to enhance the manufacturing processes of water resistant, hydrophobic, paper, in order to improve sustainability and cost efficiency of incontinence bedding & furniture protection products.

The Fact.MR report on incontinence bedding & furniture protection market provides detailed information about recent company developments in the market, which can help new entrants in the incontinence bedding & furniture protection market to plan appropriate business strategies in the upcoming years.

Leading players in the incontinence bedding & furniture protection market that are featured in the Fact.MR report include:

Fujian Hengan Group Ltd

Unicharm Corporation

ConvaTec Inc.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget

Braun Melsungen AG

Ontext International N.V.

Incontinence Bedding & Furniture Protection Market: Regional Outlook

Increasing growth of the incontinence bedding & furniture protection market is mainly attributed to the increasing awareness about the availability of a variety of incontinence products in developed regions, such as North America and European Union. Manufacturers in developed markets for incontinence products including incontinence bedding & furniture protection products have adopted advanced technologies to enhance performance characteristics, which complements the rise in sales of incontinence bedding & furniture protection products in these regions.

Furthermore, developed regions, such as North America, Europe, and Japan, have been experiencing the unprecedented rise in the geriatric population. Increasing prevalence of urinary incontinence among the geriatric population is expected to create a significant demand for incontinence products such as beddings and furniture protection products. This is expected to boost growth of the incontinence bedding & furniture protection markets in developed regions in the upcoming years.

Geographical Data Analysis of Incontinence Bedding & Furniture Protection Market Research Report Is Based On:

North America Incontinence Bedding & Furniture Protection Market including (Canada and U.S.)

Latin America Incontinence Bedding & Furniture Protection Market including (Brazil and Mexico)

Eastern Europe Incontinence Bedding & Furniture Protection Market including (Russia and Poland)

Western Europe Incontinence Bedding & Furniture Protection Market including (Spain, U.K., France, Italy and Germany)

Asia Pacific Incontinence Bedding & Furniture Protection Market including (New Zealand, Australia, ASEAN, India and China)

Japan Incontinence Bedding & Furniture Protection Market

Middle East and Africa Incontinence Bedding & Furniture Protection Market including (North Africa, South Africa and GCC Countries)

